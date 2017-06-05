Lloyd leaves Triple Eight MG after four rounds

BTCC »

5 June 2017
Daniel Lloyd has announced he will no longer race for MG in the 2017 BTCC after parting company with the Triple Eight outfit ahead of Croft.
Daniel Lloyd and the Triple Eight Racing MG outfit have parted company on the eve of this weekend's British Touring Car Championship round at Croft.

Lloyd made what looked to be his full-time debut with the MG squad this season after impressing with two eye-catching appearances for Eurotech Racing in 2016.

However, in what has been a difficult start to 2017 for MG, Lloyd has only managed to register six-points so far, while his team mate Aron Taylor-Smith has only scored 18.

"This year was a big investment year for me and my backers. I was so excited to have joined the MG line-up for the 2017," said Lloyd.

"Unfortunately the results have led to us already losing a number of sponsors for this season, and this has forced us to make the very difficult decision to walk away from the BTCC for the time being.

"As a racing driver, all I want to do is compete, however the facts of modern motorsport are that it takes a lot of funding to race.

"Even with the fantastic backing that is in place from MG, I still need to bring a lot of sponsors to the table and with the results as they stand, continuing with the RCIB squad would put any future hopes of racing at risk.

"I'd like to extend my personal thanks to all of MG team for all of their support this year and I wish them all the very best for the rest of the season.

"I've really enjoyed representing the MG brand and working with the marque on and off track. It's a fantastic British brand with a great winning history in the BTCC."

In a statement of their own, Triple Eight said a replacement for Lloyd's vacant seat 'will be made in due course'.

The statement reads: "Triple Eight Racing and Daniel Lloyd can today confirm they will no longer be competing together in the British Touring Car Championship.

"After a frustrating start to the 2017 both parties are now pursuing other opportunities for the remainder of the season.

"Triple Eight would like to thank Daniel for all his hard work and commitment this year and wish him nothing but success for his future career.

"An announcement regarding our driver replacement will be made in due course."

