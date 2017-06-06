Cook returns to MG in place of Lloyd

Triple Eight Racing have announced Josh Cook will return to the factory MG outfit for the rest of the 2017 British Touring Car Championship, following Daniel Lloyd's departure from the team.Having contested the 2016 season behind of the wheel of a Triple Eight prepared MG6, Cook lost his MG drive ahead of the new campaign and later signed for Maximum Motorsport, with whom the 25-year old has scored 58-points with in 2017.Instead, Cook will re-join MG alongside Aron Taylor-Smith from this weekend's Croft round and onwards after Lloyd parted company with Triple Eight just rounds into his tenure with MG earlier this week."It's a shame things didn't work out with Dan (Daniel Lloyd) but now we're in a great position to continue improving the MG6 and we can start to prove the capability of the car," said Triple Eight's newly appointed Team Principal, Nico Ferrari."The team have gone through a huge shake up in recent weeks and this is only adding to the strength of the new look Triple Eight Racing.""Josh's experience in the MG last year will be a huge boost for our engineering team. Árón (Árón Taylor-­‐Smith) is a superb driver and has done an exceptional job developing the car, these two will work great together both racing but also promoting our partners MG."Josh was excellent last year, as is Árón this year so we're now in a position to really capitalise on two brilliant drivers."Whilst relishing a second opportunity with MG, Cook thanked the Maximum Motorsport following a productive opening four rounds with the Ford Focus outfit."Firstly I would like to thank all those at Team Parker with Maximum Motorsport for the opportunity at the start of the season and for all of their hard work," said Cook."I wish them further success and now look forward to building on my 2016 season with MG in the MG6."