F4: Watch Billy Monger get back up to speed in a simulator

It's been less than three months since Billy Monger suffered life-changing injuries in an accident during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park, but it seems 'Billy Whizz' has only sights on a fast future.
Despite losing his legs in a horrifying accident that rocked the motorsport world and prompted an outpouring of support and donations, Billy has shown inspirational resolve and attitude during his recovery, even returning to the F4-supporting British Touring Car Championship paddock at Oulton Park.
The 17 year-old is now taking his recovery up a notch again by joining Carlin Racing for a stint in its simulator, where – according to fellow F4 racer Jamie Caroline – he is adapting hand controls for the team.
As the tweet below says 'determination' and 'no limits' indeed!
Here's to seeing Billy back on track in near future…