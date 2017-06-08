BTCC »

F4: Watch Billy Monger get back up to speed in a simulator

8 June 2017
If anyone was looking for some inspiration, Billy 'Billy Whizz' Monger is a prime candidate...
F4: Watch Billy Monger get back up to speed in a simulator
F4: Watch Billy Monger get back up to speed in a simulator
It's been less than three months since Billy Monger suffered life-changing injuries in an accident during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park, but it seems 'Billy Whizz' has only sights on a fast future.

Despite losing his legs in a horrifying accident that rocked the motorsport world and prompted an outpouring of support and donations, Billy has shown inspirational resolve and attitude during his recovery, even returning to the F4-supporting British Touring Car Championship paddock at Oulton Park.

The 17 year-old is now taking his recovery up a notch again by joining Carlin Racing for a stint in its simulator, where – according to fellow F4 racer Jamie Caroline – he is adapting hand controls for the team.

As the tweet below says 'determination' and 'no limits' indeed!

Here's to seeing Billy back on track in near future…







Tagged as: Carlin , Billy Monger , Formula 4 , F4 , Billy Whizz
« Take me back to the BTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Billy Monger
Billy Monger on the grid
Billy Monger on the grid
Billy Monger on the grid
Billy Monger
Andrew Jordan message of support for Billy Monger
Eurotech message of support for Billy Monger
Tom Ingram message of support for Billy Monger
Tom Ingram message of support for Billy Monger
Aiden Moffat (GBR) Laser Tools Racing Mercedes Benz A-Class message of support for Billy Monger
Colin Turkington message of support for Billy Monger
Andrew Jordan message of support for Billy Monger
Senna Proctor message of support for Billy Monger
Tom Ingram message of support for Billy Monger
Tom Ingram message of support for Billy Monger
Tom Ingram message of support for Billy Monger
Eurotech message of support for Billy Monger
Billy Monger, British F4

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 