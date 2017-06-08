Turkington: Scoring big points ‘doubly important’

BTCC »

8 June 2017
"Oulton Park didn't quite go to plan, so it's doubly important to score big points at Croft." - Colin Turkington.
Team BMW's Colin Turkington has emphasised the importance of scoring 'big points' at this weekend's Croft event after suffering a blip in momentum at Oulton Park.

Turkington scored only 14-points last time out at Oulton Park after a seemingly innocuous incident with Aiden Moffat in race one forced the former double champion to fightback from the rear of the field.

Despite Oulton Park's limited overtaking opportunities, Turkington fought back to fourth in race three, but the BMW 125i M Sport driver has a 31-point gap to bridge over series Gordon Shedden as the season nears its halfway point at Croft.

The 35-year old boasts an enviable record around Croft having previously won over a quarter of his current total of 43 BTCC wins at the North Yorkshire venue.

"Croft has some very special memories for me, like my first podium in the BTCC and double wins in each of my title-winning seasons, and the BMW has traditionally been so good around here that I always enjoy coming back," said Turkington.

"Oulton Park didn't quite go to plan, so it's doubly important to score big points at Croft before we start going to the circuits that aren't usually so good for us.

"Fourth is a strong place to be in the points and if we can score well, we're pretty likely to be higher up by the end of the weekend."

Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
