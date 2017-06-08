Shedden to maintain 'long game' strategy at Croft

Gordon Shedden is maintaining his mantra of playing the 'long game' at Croft as the British Touring Car Championship leader carries 75 kilos of ballast from Oulton Park.The reigning triple BTCC champion has stamped his authority on this season's title race by assembling a 16-point lead over Team BMW's Rob Collard after winning the last race at Oulton Park over his Honda team mate Matt Neal.This time last year, Shedden emerged from the Croft meeting with his title hopes almost in tatters, 52-points adrift from the then leader Sam Tordoff.However, in a stark contrast to last season, Shedden has already scored 45-points more at this stage of the campaign compared to his 2016 tally."It's obviously fantastic to be going there leading the standings, but the downside to that is having to carry a whole heap of glorious ballast for qualifying and race one!" said Shedden."That will be tough and it means we'll need to play the long game, but this championship will ebb-and-flow a lot before the year is out and I'll take the points any day."Hopefully, the Civic Type R will do the business again and the weekend will come to me as it goes on."The Honda Civic Type-R driver believes the differing characteristics of the Croft layout should spring a few surprises throughout the weekend."Croft is an interesting circuit. It's a little bit like a game of two halves with a blend of slow, technical corners and really fast, high-adrenaline corners, which always throws up a few surprises."