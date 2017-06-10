Sutton leads Simpson in wet first practice

Subaru's Ashley Sutton has emerged from a rain-hit opening British Touring Car Championship practice session fastest of all at Croft.The Adrian Flux Subaru Racing driver tamed the treacherous conditions with the quickest time by quite a comfortable margin after setting his best effort early in the 40-minute session.Sutton took his maiden BTCC win at this venue last season, in similarly treacherous conditions.At one point, Sutton's Team BMR prepared Subaru Levorg was over a second quicker than anyone else. However, the Team Dynamics prepared Honda of Matt Simpson managed to get within 0.429s of Sutton's 1 minute 31.657s lap in second position.Jason Plato was third fastest in the sister Levorg, signalling an upturn in form might be on the horizon for the former double BTCC champion.Handy Motorsport's Rob Austin negotiated the opening session as the fastest Toyota Avensis runner in fourth ahead of championship leader Gordon Shedden in fifth.Team BMW's Colin Turkington posted the sixth best effort as the lead 1 Series runner, with Eurotech Racing's Jack Goff in seventh ahead of MG's Aron Taylor-Smith in eighth.BTCC rookie Josh Price posted an impressive time in ninth position, ensuring three-quarters of the Subaru contingent ended FP1 within the top-ten.Speedworks Motorsport's Tom Ingram completed the remainder of the top-ten despite stopping on the circuit and bringing out a late red-flag.