BTCC Croft: Sutton completes Croft practice domination

10 June 2017
Subaru's Ashley Sutton remains the man to beat around Croft after dominating the second BTCC practice session.
Subaru's Ashley Sutton will go into qualifying for tomorrow's first British Touring Car Championship race as the man to beat after dominating both practice sessions at Croft.

With both of the 40-minute sessions taking place in sodden conditions, the Adrian Flux Subaru Racing driver has been in a class of his own around the North Yorkshire circuit.

Sutton replicated his conquering FP1 performance by beating his nearest challenger - this time reigning champion Gordon Shedden - by almost 0.5s after setting a 1 minute 32.254s flier early in proceedings.

Whilst it was Sutton who set the front running time in his Subaru Levorg, Honda occupied positions two, three and four with Team Dynamics duo Shedden and Matt Neal leading Eurotech Racing's Jack Goff in fourth.

A late surge from Goff propelled his Eurotech Honda Civic Type-R from the fringes of the top-ten to fourth ahead of the next best Subaru, driven by Jason Plato in fifth.

Plato was another to improve late in the session ahead of BMW Pirtek Racing's Andrew Jordan, who was the sole BMW runner to make the top-ten in sixth.

Aron Taylor-Smith led his new MG colleague Josh Cook in seventh and eighth while BTC Norlin Racing's Chris Smiley was a strong ninth ahead of Motorbase Performance's Mat Jackson in tenth.



Tagged as: Croft , Team BMR , Subaru Levorg , Ashley Sutton
