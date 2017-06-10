BTCC »

Croft: Qualifying suspended at Croft after multi-car incident

10 June 2017
Qualifying for the 13th round of the 2017 BTCC has been suspended following a multi-car incident at Croft.
Qualifying for the 13th round of the 2017 British Touring Car Championship has been suspended following a multi-car incident at Croft.

The incident, which occurred from the exit of the Jim Clark Esses, caused multiple cars to leave the circuit and make contact with the tyre wall.

MG's Aron Taylor-Smith, Motorbase Performance's Luke Davenport and Eurotech Racing's Jeff Smith all sustained heavy damage from the accident.

Taylor-Smith has been extricated from his car and taken to the medical centre while Davenport and Smith are also undergoing the same extraction process.

Ashley Sutton, Adam Morgan, Andrew Jordan, Jack Goff, Stephen Jelley and both AmD Tuning Audis of Ant Whorton Eales and Ollie Jackson were all also involved in the incident with varying degrees.

UPDATE

Davenport and Smith are now out of their cars and have been taken to the medical centre.

