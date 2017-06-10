Remainder of qualifying cancelled, Sutton to start on pole

Subaru's Ashley Sutton will start tomorrow's first British Touring Car Championship race from pole position after the remainder of qualifying was cancelled at Croft.The qualifying shootout was initially suspended nine-minutes into the 30-minute session after a multi-car incident halted proceedings.Sutton led the shortened session virtually from the word go and was at the top of the timesheets ahead of Team BMW's Colin Turkington as the red flag came out.Motorbase Performance's Luke Davenport lost control of his Ford Focus on the exit of the Jim Clark Esses, with multiple cars following him to the scene of the accident.While the incident affected a third of the field, Davenport, Aron Taylor-Smith and Jeff Smith suffered the most of damage with all three needing to be extricated from their cars.MG's Taylor-Smith is currently en route to hospital while Smith is being readied to be airlifted from the circuit.Davenport is also being assessed at the circuit's medical centre. None of the injuries for the three drivers are thought to be life threatening.UPDATE FROM CROFT: Aron Taylor-Smith is already en route to hospital. Jeff Smith is being readied at the Croft Medical Centre before being airlifted to hospital. Luke Davenport is currently being assessed at the Medical Centre. None of the injuries suffered are thought to be life threatening.Triple Eight Racing have also given an update on social media, stating Taylor-Smith is conscious at A&E."Aron Taylor-Smith is conscious and at A&E. Aron passes on his thanks for all your kind messages and wishes the other drivers well."