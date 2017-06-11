BTCC »

Croft BTCC: Taylor-Smith fractures left leg after Croft shunt

11 June 2017
Triple Eight Racing confirm its driver Aron Taylor-Smith has fractured his left leg following yesterday's multi-car incident at Croft.
Taylor-Smith fractures left leg after Croft shunt
Croft BTCC: Taylor-Smith fractures left leg after Croft shunt
Triple Eight Racing has confirmed Aron Taylor-Smith has fractured his left leg as a result from yesterday's multi-car incident during qualifying for round 13 of the BTCC at Croft.

Taylor-Smith was one of three drivers to be taken to hospital after a 12-car shunt ultimately led to qualifying being abandoned just nine-minutes into the shootout.

Whilst MG confirmed its driver sustained a leg fracture, the statement also revealed Taylor-Smith also suffered a concussion and has stayed in the James Cook Hospital overnight for observation.

Triple Eight also expressed their best wishes to Luke Davenport and Jeff Smith, who were also both transferred to hospital following the shunt.

Triple Eight Racing statement

"A day that started full of excitement for the MG RCiB Insurance Racing team has ended with the sad news that Árón Taylor-Smith will play no further part in this weekend's racing following the accident that brought an early end to today's qualifying session.

"Árón was taken to the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough and we are saddened to report that, following assessment, it has been confirmed that he has suffered a fracture to his left leg. Árón will remain in hospital overnight so he can be closely monitored for a concussion he suffered.

"We are however delighted to report, probably unsurprisingly to his many fans, that he is in remarkably good spirits and from his hospital bed has been issuing instructions to his mechanical and engineering colleagues on his expectations for the immediate repair of his stricken MG6!

"Arón, his family and friends have been incredibly moved by the goodwill messages received from across the paddock and the wider BTCC family and have asked that we convey their sincere thanks.

"Everyone involved with the MG RCiB racing team would like to pay tribute to the Marshals, medical staff, Circuit and competition officials for their incredibly prompt and effective work managing such a serious incident.

"Our thoughts and best wishes go to both Árón and the other drivers injured in this incident - Luke Davenport and Jeff Smith - for a speedy recovery."

Tagged as: MG , Croft , Triple Eight Racing , Aron Taylor-Smith
« Take me back to the BTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Aron Taylor-Smith (IRL) MG Racing RCIB Insurance MG6GT
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 