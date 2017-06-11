Taylor-Smith fractures left leg after Croft shunt

Triple Eight Racing has confirmed Aron Taylor-Smith has fractured his left leg as a result from yesterday's multi-car incident during qualifying for round 13 of the BTCC at Croft.Taylor-Smith was one of three drivers to be taken to hospital after a 12-car shunt ultimately led to qualifying being abandoned just nine-minutes into the shootout.Whilst MG confirmed its driver sustained a leg fracture, the statement also revealed Taylor-Smith also suffered a concussion and has stayed in the James Cook Hospital overnight for observation.Triple Eight also expressed their best wishes to Luke Davenport and Jeff Smith, who were also both transferred to hospital following the shunt."A day that started full of excitement for the MG RCiB Insurance Racing team has ended with the sad news that Árón Taylor-Smith will play no further part in this weekend's racing following the accident that brought an early end to today's qualifying session."Árón was taken to the James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough and we are saddened to report that, following assessment, it has been confirmed that he has suffered a fracture to his left leg. Árón will remain in hospital overnight so he can be closely monitored for a concussion he suffered."We are however delighted to report, probably unsurprisingly to his many fans, that he is in remarkably good spirits and from his hospital bed has been issuing instructions to his mechanical and engineering colleagues on his expectations for the immediate repair of his stricken MG6!"Arón, his family and friends have been incredibly moved by the goodwill messages received from across the paddock and the wider BTCC family and have asked that we convey their sincere thanks."Everyone involved with the MG RCiB racing team would like to pay tribute to the Marshals, medical staff, Circuit and competition officials for their incredibly prompt and effective work managing such a serious incident."Our thoughts and best wishes go to both Árón and the other drivers injured in this incident - Luke Davenport and Jeff Smith - for a speedy recovery."