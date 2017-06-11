Davenport, Smith 'serious but stable' after Croft accident

The British Touring Car Championship organisers TOCA have confirmed Luke Davenport and Jeff Smith are both in a 'serious but stable condition' following yesterday's multi-car incident at Croft.Both drivers are being treated in intensive care at the James Cook Hospital, while Davenport has been placed in an induced coma.Davenport and Smith were both extricated from their heavily damaged cars after yesterday's multi-car qualifying shunt before being airlifted to hospital.Aron Taylor-Smith was also transferred to the same hospital where he was treated for a fractured left-leg and concussion but was released late last night.Following the multi-car accident during qualifying for Round 13 of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship at Croft, three drivers were taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough for further treatment.We can confirm that;Aron Taylor-Smith (#40 MG Racing RCIB Insurance) suffered a fracture to his left leg and concussion. He was closely monitored in hospital and was released late last night.Luke Davenport (#300 Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Duo) is currently in intensive care in an induced coma, and is in a serious but stable condition, with multiple chest injuries, lung damage, broken right leg, broken pelvis, broken right arm and concussion.Jeff Smith (#55 Eurotech Racing) is currently in intensive care in an induced coma, and is in a serious but stable condition, with multiple chest injuries, extensive shoulder injuries, broken left arm and concussion.All of the above injuries, whilst very serious, are not immediately life threatening.We would like to thank the BTCC Medical Team, marshals, Croft Circuit staff, Air Ambulance crews and all staff at James Cook Hospital.Everyone within the BTCC sends their best wishes to all three drivers for a speedy and full recovery.