BTCC Croft: Turkington 'really pleased' with landmark WSR win

11 June 2017
Team BMW's Colin Turkington his labelled his race two victory as 'one of his toughest' Croft wins after resisting race long pressure from Subaru's Ashley Sutton.

Turkington snatched the lead away from Sutton at the start of the race before going on to record West Surrey Racing's 50th BTCC win with BMW machinery.

In a role reversal from race one, Turkington was forced to call upon all of his defensive knowhow as Sutton pressed the BMW 125i M Sport for the near entirety of the race.

"My strike is good at Croft for some unknown reason! I always enjoy coming here. That was definitely one of my toughest wins at Croft with a lot of weight in the car. I had to drive defensively pretty much for the whole race," said Turkington.

"It was hard to break the tow to the guys behind. I'm really pleased mark another landmark for BMW and West Surrey Racing. That 50 wins together – a lot of success."

Having held firm against Sutton, Turkington's win at Croft has moved the Ulsterman to within 15-points of Gordon Shedden's championship lead.

"We know consistency wins it in the end. That's the mind-set you have to be in to try and limit the risk. It's important to obviously score well when you can.

"I know from previous campaigns that this is a good hunting ground for BMW. We're doing everything right at the moment," he concluded.

