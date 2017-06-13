Turkington: We're where we need to be

Team BMW's Colin Turkington goes into the British Touring Car Championship summer break having 'built a good base' for the second half of the 2017 season.The former double BTCC champion has laid down the foundation for a potential third title after ending the first half of his return campaign to West Surrey Racing third in the drivers' standings.Unsurprisingly, Turkington added to his victory tally last weekend at Croft - his 12th around the North Yorkshire circuit - which has moved the Ulsterman to within 12-points of series leader Gordon Shedden, and a point behind his BMW team mate Rob Collard."We are where we need to be at this stage of the season. We've got a good base to go forward with into the second half of the season," Turkington told Crash.net."We've built a good base from the first half of the season with three wins and further podiums. We've done the job that was required. We just need to work hard and try and find that extra step to keep us at the sharp end."It's ticked all the boxes. I'm very happy and I've got a great car – I couldn't be happier."Having avenged his race one defeat to Subaru's Ashley Sutton by winning the second race, Turkington followed up a duo of podium finishes with a sixth place result on the hard tyre in the final encounter."Sixth is a great finish, even under normal circumstances. The championship is so competitive. It's a good point's haul to go with our really strong collection of points through the day."The relative performance of the car was stronger and weaker in different areas. It was good to be in a battle with those guys."I guess the important thing is we scored strongly for BMW. I enjoyed that one but I enjoyed the win more."The BTCC reconvenes from its traditional summer break at the end of July at Snetterton and Turkington is optimistic the BMW 125i M Sport package can remain 'at the sharp end' around the Norfolk circuit."I think we'll be good at Snetterton. We had a strong performance with the WSR BMW in 2014. Personally I had a really good weekend there last year."I'll be looking to score well there, too. I think we'll be at the sharp end," he concluded.