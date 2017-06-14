Motorbase Performance provide further update on Davenport condition

Motorbase Performance have provided a further update on the condition of their injured driver Luke Davenport following his heavy crash at Croft last weekend.Davenport was involved in a multi-car pile-up during qualifying for round 13 of the BTCC last Saturday and has since been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at the James Cook Hospital after being airlifted from the scene of the incident.The Ford Focus driver was placed under an induced coma following his accident and has undergone 'a number of successful operations' on his leg and pelvis.A statement released by Motorbase on Wednesday has confirmed that Davenport has no signs of injuries to his head, neck or spine but will remain in an induced coma until later this week."Further to his accident during qualifying for round 13 of the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship at Croft circuit on Saturday, June 10th, Luke remains in the excellent care of the staff at the ICU of James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough," the statement reads."He has undergone a number of successful operations on his leg and pelvis and we are happy to report that there are no signs of any injuries to his head, neck or spine."Luke has been briefly conscious during his time on the ICU and the current plan is for him to hopefully be brought out of the induced coma later this week."Once again we would like to pass our sincerest thanks to the marshals, BTCC extrication team, BTCC medical team, Croft circuit staff, Air Ambulance Crew, TOCA and the wonderful staff at James Cook Hospital for their professionalism, support and ongoing care."We will post further updates in due course, but would ask for the family's privacy to be respected at this difficult time."Luke's family and everyone at Motorbase Performance are incredibly grateful for the messages of support that have been received."Eurotech Racing's Jeff Smith, who was also airlifted to the same hospital, has since been moved out of the intensive care unit and continues his recovery on the trauma ward.