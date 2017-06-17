Billy Monger set for racing return in November

Billy Monger will return to racing in November less than a year after his accident in which he had both legs amputated, as he partners up with Frederic Sausset and Christoph Tinseau for an entry into the V de V championship at Estoril.
The British teenager suffered a horrific accident in a British Formula 4 crash at Donington Park which resulted in having his legs amputated. An outpouring of support for Monger followed across the motorsport world with over £800,000 to help the youngster's recovery.
Monger confirmed he's determined to return to racing and at the Le Mans 24 Hours it was confirmed he would be joining Sausset and Tinseau as part of a special entry in the V de V Sportscar series in the November Estoril round.
Sausset was given the prestigious honour of Garage 56 at last year's Le Mans 24 hours with a specially-modified Morgan LMP2 developed by Onroak Automotive to enable the quadruple amputee to race alongside his co-drivers using a special steering column.