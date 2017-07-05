BTCC »

Billy Monger: People supporting others, they’re the true inspiration

5 July 2017
"People keep saying I'm the inspiration but I think all these people coming together to support someone, they're the true inspiration."
Billy Monger maintains he isn't the 'inspiration' in his remarkable story of recovery following life-changing injuries in a racing accident in April, insisting it is the 'people coming together' to support him that is more significant.

The teenager lost both of his legs after striking the back of a stationary car in an accident during a British Formula 4 race at Donington Park on April 16th, just days before his 18th birthday

However, after a massive fundraising campaign to help with his rehabilitation exceeded £750,000 and attracted donations from F1 drivers as Max Verstappen and Jenson Button, 'Billywhizz' has since gone on to become a globally-recognised figure through frequent public appearances and a determined attitude to return to racing.

Having revealed he plans to return to racing with a one-off appearance in the V de V Championship at Estoril in November, Monger hit the track for the first time this week in a special test with Team BRIT, which helps disabled and injured servicemen compete in motorsport.

Getting to grips with hand controls, Monger was encouraged by the first impressions from behind the wheel merely 11 weeks on from his accident.

"It's been really good just to get back behind the wheel,” he told the BBC. “Team BRIT have got two steering wheels for me to try out today. I've decided which one I prefer, now it's just about perfecting the technique."

Though his story has resonated across motorsport, with the #billywhizz hashtag and sticker appearing on everything from F1 cars at Monaco to sportscars at Le Mans, Monger says it is the way the motorsport community and more came together to support him that sticks with him more than his own accomplishments.

"People keep saying I'm the inspiration but I think all these people coming together to support someone who has gone through an accident like this, they're the true inspiration."

