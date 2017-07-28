Collard 'raring' to continue BTCC title push

Team BMW's Rob Collard is 'raring' to get his British Touring Car Championship title challenge back underway as the series reconvenes this weekend at Snetterton.With the BTCC's six-week summer break now at an end, Collard heads into the second half of 2017 having scored more points at this stage of the year than any other of his previous campaigns.With 177-points to his name so far this season, Collard is currently Gordon Shedden's closest challenger and sits second in the standings, 11-points adrift of the Honda driver."The Summer break has been far too long and I'm raring to get back into the BMW and continue my challenge for the championship," said Collard."The first half of the season has gone superbly; I've been on the podium at every event and am the only driver to finish in the points in every race."Consistency has been Collard's main ally thus far and currently stands as the only driver in the 32-car field to have scored points at every race so far."I'm second in the Drivers' Championship, which is exactly where I was this time last year, but I'm 21 points better off, which shows the continuing improvements of the Team BMW 125i M Sport and my driving," the BMW 125i M Sport driver continued."That level of consistency is what wins championships and the aim is certainly to continue that form at Snetterton."