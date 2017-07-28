Plato buoyed by recent comparison test

Jason Plato says he's 'energised' to start the second half of the British Touring Car Championship season following a productive car comparison test with BMR team mate Ashley Sutton ahead of Snetterton.The 95-time BTCC race winner has been out of contention for much of the season after an early shunt at Brands Hatch drastically altered the balance of his Subaru Levorg.In order to get to the bottom of the problem, Plato and Sutton swapped cars during a recent test at Donington Park, which revealed clear differences between the two Team BMR prepared Levorgs."I never doubted myself because I've been at this a long time. I know what feels right and what doesn't feel right," Plato said."You could say it's a weight lifted off my shoulders. And it's a relief that everybody else within the team has some understanding as well – not just the high level engineers, but the mechanics as well."Even though we are a team, sometimes we all can fall in the trap of working in our own silos, and no-one's privy to all the information. It's a healthy thing and good for everybody to see there is a difference. It's very positive for all sides of the camp."Having been able to isolate the differences between the cars, Plato says the team can now focus on delving deeper into understanding what his car needs."The cars were set up identically and there was clearly a difference in the chassis and the way they were reacting on track, and there should not be, they should be the same," he continued."There were quite large differences in feel. I liked the feeling on the front of his car, he likes that mine's a bit lively on the rear, but he didn't like the lack of grip at the front."His gearchange is completely different to mine in the way it exits a corner, and it should be the same."We know where the differences of the car are and we can now start exploring and digging a bit deeper rather than scratching our heads."We now start the second part of the season, so let's get after it. I'm energised and ready to rock and roll."