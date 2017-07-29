Goff sets the pace in second session ahead of rookie Price

BTCC »

29 July 2017
Eurotech Racing's Jack Goff sets the pace during the second BTCC practice ahead of qualifying at Snetterton.
BTCC: Snetterton: Goff sets the pace in second session ahead of rookie Pric
Eurotech Racing's Jack Goff has stamped his marker prior to qualifying after setting the pace during the second and final British Touring Car Championship practice at Snetterton.

The Honda Civic Type-R driver was 0.277s quicker than anyone after setting a 1m 56.504 effort during the last quarter of the 40-minute session.

Thanks to a brief red-flag midway through the session, the ultimate pace of FP2 proved some way off Tom Ingram's quickest time from the first session as the field battled to regain some rhythm following the stoppage.

Behind Goff, Subaru rookie Josh Price caused a stir after catapulting his BMR prepared Levorg up the order and into second position.

Price's lap usurped Ciceley Motorsport's Adam Morgan by just 0.010s while FP1 pacesetter Tom Ingram wasn't far behind in fourth.

The BTCC's current form-man Ashley Sutton once again featured highly within the top-five in fifth, albeit 0.405s off Goff's quickest lap.

Handy Motorsport's Rob Austin continued his strong showing of the weekend so far by placing his Toyota Avensis in sixth, ahead of MG's lead effort, Josh Cook, in seventh.

Motorbase Performance's Mat Jackson was the next man up in eighth, while Laser Tools Racing's Aiden Moffat and Honda's Matt Neal completed the remainder of the top-ten in ninth and tenth.


