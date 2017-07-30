BTCC »

Snetterton: Championship is in the back of my mind - Sutton

30 July 2017
"The championship is in the back of my mind but race wins are key at the moment, so it's about calculating risks." - Ashley Sutton
Championship is in the back of my mind - Sutton
Snetterton: Championship is in the back of my mind - Sutton
Subaru's Ashley Sutton says the 'championship is in the back of his mind' after closing to within two-points of British Touring Car Championship leader Gordon Shedden at Snetterton.

The Adrian Flux Subaru Racing driver came through a frantic opening race at Snetterton to score his third win of the 2017 campaign.

Sutton caught and passed long-time leader Jack Goff on the penultimate lap of the race after an earlier error from Team BMW's Colin Turkington altered the paradigm of the race.

"I didn't want the summer break at all. We came here and showed good performance. We didn't put it on the front row in qualifying but it's only a part of the puzzle," said Sutton.

"I wouldn't have expected a mistake like that from Colin (Turkington) when he was out front and from then I knew my time with Jack (Goff) would be a waiting game.

"He made one slight error and I made the most of my opportunity – I just managed to nip under him. If there's a win on the cards, you know I'm going to do my best to get it."

Sutton's rise up the championship order has been one of the stories of the season so far but the 23-year old is refusing to get carried away, despite his momentum.

"I can't thank Adrian Flux Subaru Racing enough as they've been fantastic from the off, right on it. We found a lot of issues with the car in the test with both mine and Jason Plato's car and we've sorted a lot of them," Sutton continued.

"The championship is in the back of my mind but race wins are key at the moment, so it's about calculating risks."

Tagged as: Snetterton , Team BMR , Subaru Levorg , Ashley Sutton
« Take me back to the BTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Ashley Sutton (GBR) Team BMR Subaru Levorg
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 