Championship is in the back of my mind - Sutton

Subaru's Ashley Sutton says the 'championship is in the back of his mind' after closing to within two-points of British Touring Car Championship leader Gordon Shedden at Snetterton.The Adrian Flux Subaru Racing driver came through a frantic opening race at Snetterton to score his third win of the 2017 campaign.Sutton caught and passed long-time leader Jack Goff on the penultimate lap of the race after an earlier error from Team BMW's Colin Turkington altered the paradigm of the race."I didn't want the summer break at all. We came here and showed good performance. We didn't put it on the front row in qualifying but it's only a part of the puzzle," said Sutton."I wouldn't have expected a mistake like that from Colin (Turkington) when he was out front and from then I knew my time with Jack (Goff) would be a waiting game."He made one slight error and I made the most of my opportunity – I just managed to nip under him. If there's a win on the cards, you know I'm going to do my best to get it."Sutton's rise up the championship order has been one of the stories of the season so far but the 23-year old is refusing to get carried away, despite his momentum."I can't thank Adrian Flux Subaru Racing enough as they've been fantastic from the off, right on it. We found a lot of issues with the car in the test with both mine and Jason Plato's car and we've sorted a lot of them," Sutton continued."The championship is in the back of my mind but race wins are key at the moment, so it's about calculating risks."