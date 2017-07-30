BTCC »

Snetterton: Sutton praises race two Subaru set-up changes

30 July 2017
Ashley Sutton benefits from a series of changes made between races one and two, hailing the balance of his Subaru as 'the best it's been all year'.
Ashley Sutton hailed the balance of his Subaru Levorg as the 'best it's been all season' after taking his second British Touring Car Championship victory of the day at Snetterton.

Having already dominated the first race of the day, Sutton was once again in imperious form in race two and duly took his fourth BTCC win of 2017 ahead of Team BMW's Colin Turkington.

Sutton's win was made all the more impressive given the Subaru driver was carrying 75 kilos of success ballast, as virtue of his race one exploits.

As a result, the 23-year old now leads the title race ahead of Turkington by six-points after seizing the lead away from Honda's Gordon Shedden.

"It couldn't get much better than that. I wasn't expecting the race one result to be completely honest with you. Race two everyone was on the same tyre as us so it made life a bit easier," said Sutton.

"For the last three laps we reigned it in. Up until that point it was quite controlled. We made some changes between the races and it transformed the car and it brought it alive. It was the best car this season.

"It genuinely didn't feel like we had full ballast. The changes we made brought the car alive."

Sutton starts the final race of the day from eighth on the grid, while his Subaru team mate will start from pole position in the reverse grid encounter.

"That will be a tall order [to win from eighth in race three]. It would be nice but a tall order! 75 kilos on P8 – yes we've got the soft tyre but we all know how hard it is to get through the field here," Sutton continued.

"It's not easy, especially with the Hondas around us."


