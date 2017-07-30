BTCC »

BTCC: Snetterton Shedden: I was waiting for the onslaught

30 July 2017
"I was waiting for the onslaught but they decided they were going to fight themselves." - Gordon Shedden
Shedden: I was waiting for the onslaught
BTCC: Snetterton Shedden: I was waiting for the onslaught
Reigning British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden admitted he was braced for a BMW 'onslaught' during the final two laps at Snetterton after inheriting the lead from the luckless Andrew Jordan.

The Honda Civic Type-R driver spent the majority of the reverse grid nestled between all three West Surrey Racing BMWs but ended up winning the race after an electrical issue eliminated Jordan from contention.

Even after hitting the front on the penultimate lap of the race, Shedden's time in the lead looked numbered as Rob Collard and Colin Turkington looked set to ramp up the pressure.

However, Shedden was seemingly let off the hook after the two BMWs locked into their own battle for second position behind the Team Dynamics Honda.

"I was waiting for the onslaught but they decided they were going to fight themselves. But obviously they got excited together and helped me out a bit." said Shedden.

"All it takes is to break the tow a little bit and it takes the pressure off. Because Rob [Collard] had been stuck to my boot-lid all race.

"It was one of those races where the cars were strong in different places. We were definitely struggling a bit with tyres in the last four laps. I could see what Jordan was doing. I had a bit of an idea on what to expect and where to expect them to be strong."

Shedden's race three win marked a gargantuan turnaround from where the defending champion found himself in yesterday's qualifying session.

The Team Dynamics driver began the day in 21st but gradually rose back up the order during the day's three races, meaning he will arrive at home round at Knockhill as the championship leader.

"There's no way in the world I thought we were going to win race three, or even be on the podium, given what we had yesterday. Sometimes things turn on its head in touring car and you can never say never," Shedden continued.

"For me the cards fell my way in the third race. When the chances are there to win, you've got to make sure you win, so that was a really important one."

Tagged as: Snetterton , Team Dynamics , Gordon Shedden , Honda Civic Type-R
« Take me back to the BTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Gordon Shedden (GBR) Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 