BTCC »

BTCC Oulton Park: Race results (1)

21 May 2017
Full race results of round ten of the 2017 British Touring Car Championship from Oulton Park.
Oulton Park: Race results (1)
BTCC Oulton Park: Race results (1)
1. Andrew Jordan BMW Pirtek Racing BMW 125i M Sport 15 laps
2. Matt Neal Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R
3. Ashley Sutton Adrian Flux Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg
4. Mat Jackson Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Duo Ford Focus
5. Aiden Moffat Laser Tools Racing Mercedes A-Class
6. Rob Collard Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
7. Gordon Shedden Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R
8. Josh Cook Team Parker with Maximum Motorsport Ford Focus
9. Jake Hill TAG Racing Volkswagen CC
10. Rob Austin Handy Motorsport Toyota Avensis

11. Michael Epps Autoaid/RCIB Insurance Racing Volkswagen CC
12. Jeff Smith Eurotech Racing Honda Civic Type R
13. Jason Plato Adrian Flux Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg
14. Ollie Jackson AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
15. James Cole Adrian Flux Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg
16. Senna Proctor Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra
17. Aron Taylor-Smith MG Racing RCIB Insurance MG6 GT
18. Stephen Jelley Team Parker with Maximum Motorsport
19. Luke Davenport Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Duo Ford Focus
20. Tom Chilton Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra

21. Daniel Lloyd MG Racing RCIB Insurance MG6 GT
22. Jack Goff Eurotech Racing Honda Civic Type R
23. Josh Price Adrian Flux Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg
24. Dave Newsham BTC Norlin Racing Chevrolet Cruze
25. Will Burns Autoaid/RCIB Insurance Racing Volkswagen CC
26. Martin Depper Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Duo Ford Focus
27. Ant Whorton-Eales AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
28. Adam Morgan Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes A-Class
29. Colin Turkington Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
30. Chris Smiley BTC Norlin Racing Chevrolet Cruze

Not classified

Tom Ingram Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Avensis
Matt Simpson Simpson Racing Honda Civic Type R

Tagged as: Andrew Jordan , Oulton Park , West Surrey Racing , BMW 125i M Sport , BMW Pirtek Racing
« Take me back to the BTCC Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Andrew Jordan (GBR) BMW Pirtek Racing BMW 125i M Sport
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Ant Whorton-Eales (GBR) AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
Colin Turkington (GBR) Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 