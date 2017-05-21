Oulton Park: Race results (1)

1. Andrew Jordan
BMW Pirtek Racing BMW 125i M Sport
15 laps
2. Matt Neal
Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R
3. Ashley Sutton
Adrian Flux Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg
4. Mat Jackson
Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Duo Ford Focus
5. Aiden Moffat
Laser Tools Racing Mercedes A-Class
6. Rob Collard
Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
7. Gordon Shedden
Halfords Yuasa Racing Honda Civic Type R
8. Josh Cook
Team Parker with Maximum Motorsport Ford Focus
9. Jake Hill
TAG Racing Volkswagen CC
10. Rob Austin
Handy Motorsport Toyota Avensis
11. Michael Epps
Autoaid/RCIB Insurance Racing Volkswagen CC
12. Jeff Smith
Eurotech Racing Honda Civic Type R
13. Jason Plato
Adrian Flux Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg
14. Ollie Jackson
AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
15. James Cole
Adrian Flux Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg
16. Senna Proctor
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra
17. Aron Taylor-Smith
MG Racing RCIB Insurance MG6 GT
18. Stephen Jelley
Team Parker with Maximum Motorsport
19. Luke Davenport
Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Duo Ford Focus
20. Tom Chilton
Power Maxed Racing Vauxhall Astra
21. Daniel Lloyd
MG Racing RCIB Insurance MG6 GT
22. Jack Goff
Eurotech Racing Honda Civic Type R
23. Josh Price
Adrian Flux Subaru Racing Subaru Levorg
24. Dave Newsham
BTC Norlin Racing Chevrolet Cruze
25. Will Burns
Autoaid/RCIB Insurance Racing Volkswagen CC
26. Martin Depper
Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Duo Ford Focus
27. Ant Whorton-Eales
AmDtuning.com with Cobra Exhausts Audi S3
28. Adam Morgan
Ciceley Motorsport Mercedes A-Class
29. Colin Turkington
Team BMW BMW 125i M Sport
30. Chris Smiley
BTC Norlin Racing Chevrolet Cruze
Not classified
Tom Ingram
Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Avensis
Matt Simpson
Simpson Racing Honda Civic Type R