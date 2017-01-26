DTM »

Mortara switches to Mercedes, Engel returns to DTM

26 January 2017
Last year's DTM runner-up Edoardo Mortara has been confirmed in the Mercedes driver line-up while Maro Engel returns after a five-year absence.
Mortara switches to Mercedes, Engel returns to DTM
Mortara switches to Mercedes, Engel returns to DTM
Last year's DTM runner-up Edoardo Mortara has been confirmed in the Mercedes driver line-up while Maro Engel makes a return to the Germany touring car series after a five-year absence.

In the regular DTM line-up shuffles, Mortara – who has spent the past six years with Audi – switches forces to join Mercedes while the other new addition to the line-up is Engel who returns to DTM from GT racing for the first time since 2011.

Robert Wickens, Gary Paffett, Paul Di Resta and Lucas Auer have all been retained by Mercedes in the DTM driver squad for 2017, while last year's European F3 runner-up Maximilian Gunther has been made reserve and test driver.

With the reduction in driver numbers on the DTM grid for 2017, Christian Vietoris, Daniel Juncadella, Maximilian Gotz and Felix Rosneqvist have been dropped.

After seeing Pascal Wehrlein crowned 2015 DTM champion Mercedes endured a difficult 2016 campaign finishing last in the manufacturers' championship and its best placed driver, Robert Wickens, finished fourth in the drivers' championship.

Head of Mercedes-AMG DTM Ulrich Fritz accepts it will be another challenging campaign but has full confidence his six-driver line-up has the quality and experience to produce the results required.

"In 2017, all of us manufacturers will be up against major challenges. We have a new car, new tyres and a reduction in the number of drivers on the grid,” Fritz said. “The standard of competition is therefore going to be higher than ever before in the DTM. That's precisely why I am glad we have put together such a high-calibre squad. Edo, Lucas, Paul, Gary and Rob have all won DTM races and are well capable of having a say in the destination of the title.

“But therein lies yet another major challenge for the team and the drivers - to succeed this year, we need to function as a homogenous and resolute unit. Added to which, we have Maro who also has a lot of experience and is a title winner in his own right."

The first pre-season test begins at Portimao on the 20-23 February before further tests at Vallelunga on the 13-16 March and Hockenheim on the 3-6 April. The German circuit hosts the traditional DTM curtain raiser on the 5-7 May.

"There is still a lot of work to be done before the season gets underway," Fritz said. "We have to continue developing our new car and get used to the new regulations. However, I am confident that, with our team setup, we are well equipped to have a successful season."
by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Mercedes , Audi , Hockenheim , Christian Vietoris , Gary Paffett , Edoardo Mortara , Robert Wickens , Mortara , Daniel Juncadella
« Take me back to the DTM Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit DTM]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Paul di Resta - Mercedes-AMG DTM Team HWA [pic credit Mercedes]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Nico Muller - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Nico Muller - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Timo Scheider - Audi Sport Team Phoenix [pic credit Audi]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Paul di Resta - Mercedes-AMG DTM Team HWA [pic credit Mercedes]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Miguel Molina - Audi Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Miguel Molina - Audi Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Nico Muller - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Nico Muller - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Robert Wickens - Mercedes-AMG DTM Team HWA [pic credit Mercedes]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 