Audi reveals trimmed DTM line-up

Audi's official DTM 2017 line-up:

Audi has released its team and driver line-ups for the 2017 DTM championship having slimmed its efforts from eight to six entries.Ex-Le Mans and WEC stalwart Loic Duval, who had already been confirmed as part of Audi's DTM line-up, slots into Team Phoenix alongside the retained Mike Rockenfeller.Rene Rast, also linked to Audi's refreshed DTM squad, fills a space in the Team Rosberg camp with Jamie Green retained, while Nico Muller is rotated to Team Abt Sportsline next to the retained Mattias Ekstrom.As a result, Miguel Molina, Adrien Tambay, Timo Scheider and Edoardo Mortara all leave the Audi DTM squad – albeit with Mortara having already signed for Mercedes in the German Touring Car series.“In Mattias Ekström at ABT, Jamie Green at Rosberg and Mike Rockenfeller at Phoenix, all three teams have their spearheads,” Audi's new head of motorsport Dieter Gass said. “These team-driver combinations were very powerful in the past.“Our youngster, Nico Müller, is following in Edoardo Mortara's footsteps and our two new DTM signings, Loic Duval and René Rast, are going to benefit from the experience of their team-mates.”Audi's opening DTM test for 2017 takes place at Portimao between the 20-23 February with an interim version of the Audi RS 5 DTM, before the new car is officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show on 7th March and rolled out for the Vallelunga test (13-16 March) and Hockenheim test (3-6 April).The opening round of the 2017 DTM championship takes place at Hockenheim on the 5-7 May.#5 Mattias Ekström (S), Red Bull Audi RS 5 DTM#51 Nico Müller (CH), Playboy Audi RS 5 DTM#77 Loïc Duval (F), Castrol EDGE Audi RS 5 DTM#99 Mike Rockenfeller (D), Schaeffler Audi RS 5 DTM#33 René Rast (D), AUTO BILD MOTORSPORT Audi RS 5 DTM#53 Jamie Green (GB), Hoffmann Group Audi RS 5 DTM