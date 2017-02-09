DTM »

Audi reveals trimmed DTM line-up

9 February 2017
Audi has released its team and driver line-ups for the 2017 DTM championship having slimmed its efforts from eight to six entries.
Audi reveals trimmed DTM line-up
Audi reveals trimmed DTM line-up
Audi has released its team and driver line-ups for the 2017 DTM championship having slimmed its efforts from eight to six entries.

Ex-Le Mans and WEC stalwart Loic Duval, who had already been confirmed as part of Audi's DTM line-up, slots into Team Phoenix alongside the retained Mike Rockenfeller.

Rene Rast, also linked to Audi's refreshed DTM squad, fills a space in the Team Rosberg camp with Jamie Green retained, while Nico Muller is rotated to Team Abt Sportsline next to the retained Mattias Ekstrom.

As a result, Miguel Molina, Adrien Tambay, Timo Scheider and Edoardo Mortara all leave the Audi DTM squad – albeit with Mortara having already signed for Mercedes in the German Touring Car series.

“In Mattias Ekström at ABT, Jamie Green at Rosberg and Mike Rockenfeller at Phoenix, all three teams have their spearheads,” Audi's new head of motorsport Dieter Gass said. “These team-driver combinations were very powerful in the past.

“Our youngster, Nico Müller, is following in Edoardo Mortara's footsteps and our two new DTM signings, Loic Duval and René Rast, are going to benefit from the experience of their team-mates.”

Audi's opening DTM test for 2017 takes place at Portimao between the 20-23 February with an interim version of the Audi RS 5 DTM, before the new car is officially unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show on 7th March and rolled out for the Vallelunga test (13-16 March) and Hockenheim test (3-6 April).

The opening round of the 2017 DTM championship takes place at Hockenheim on the 5-7 May.

Audi's official DTM 2017 line-up:

Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline
#5 Mattias Ekström (S), Red Bull Audi RS 5 DTM
#51 Nico Müller (CH), Playboy Audi RS 5 DTM

Audi Sport Team Phoenix
#77 Loïc Duval (F), Castrol EDGE Audi RS 5 DTM
#99 Mike Rockenfeller (D), Schaeffler Audi RS 5 DTM

Audi Sport Team Rosberg
#33 René Rast (D), AUTO BILD MOTORSPORT Audi RS 5 DTM
#53 Jamie Green (GB), Hoffmann Group Audi RS 5 DTM

Tagged as: Mercedes , Audi , Timo Scheider , Hockenheim , Adrien Tambay , Edoardo Mortara , Mattias Ekstrom , Jamie Green , Miguel Molina , Mike Rockenfeller
« Take me back to the DTM Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Nico Muller - Audi Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit DTM]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Paul di Resta - Mercedes-AMG DTM Team HWA [pic credit Mercedes]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Nico Muller - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Nico Muller - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Timo Scheider - Audi Sport Team Phoenix [pic credit Audi]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Paul di Resta - Mercedes-AMG DTM Team HWA [pic credit Mercedes]
Edoardo Mortara - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Miguel Molina - Audi Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Miguel Molina - Audi Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Nico Muller - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Nico Muller - Audi Sport Team Abt Sportsline [pic credit Audi Sport]
Robert Wickens - Mercedes-AMG DTM Team HWA [pic credit Mercedes]

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 