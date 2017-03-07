Audi unveils 2017 DTM car at Geneva

Audi have unveiled the latest evolution of their RS 5 challenger at the Geneva Motor Show ahead of the 2017 DTM season.The reigning DTM manufacturer champions are the first of the three manufacturers' to have launched their 2017 car in line with the DTM's new regulations.It marks the first time Audi has developed a DTM car in parallel with its road going RS 5 model."This is a special day for me and everyone involved in the DTM project," said Audi's DTM boss Dieter Gass."For the first time, we developed a new DTM car in parallel with the production model. This underlines once again how closely motorsport and production work together at Audi."Revised 2017 regulations, consisting of, a reduction in aerodynamics and increase in engine output, have been implemented to place greater emphasis on driver performance.Changes made to the cooling and air intake systems of the 4-litre V8 engine has allowed the power output to increase to over 500 horsepower.In addition to the cars running at a higher ride height, modifications made to the geometries of the front splitter, underfloor and rear diffuser will also cut downforce.Audi, Mercedes and BMW will also use the same suspension unit, while Hankook will provide the DTM field with a softer and less durable tyre for the 2017 season."The new DTM regulations reflect a major effort aimed at achieving further cost reductions while enhancing the sport and making the cars more attractive," Gass continued."These are exciting times for the DTM. We have more power, softer tires and less downforce. Combined with the best drivers, we expect to see even more thrilling racing."