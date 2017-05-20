Auer claims race one Lausitzring pole

Lucas Auer will start the opening DTM Lausitzring race on pole position after beating his Mercedes team mate Robert Wickens in qualifying.
The DTM points leader consolidated himself as the man to beat at this early stage of the season after leading a Mercedes front-row lockout ahead of Wickens.
Auer's 1 minute 16.193s lap was good enough to beat his HWA team mate by 0.105s amidst an 18-car field, which was covered by just 0.904s.
Despite BMW struggling in both practice sessions so far this weekend, Maxime Martin qualified his Team RBM prepared M4 machine in the top-three ahead of the lead Audi driven by Rene Rast in fourth.
Team RMG's Timo Glock completed the top-five order in fifth as Tom Blomqvist joins his BMW team mate on the third row in sixth.
Nico Muller and Mike Rockenfeller will start the Lausitzring opener on the fourth row for Audi in seventh and eighth while Gary Paffett and Edoardo Mortara round out the top-ten for Mercedes.
Elsewhere, defending champion Marco Wittmann missed out on a top-ten slot by just 0.009s, with Briton Jamie Green following up by the same margin in twelfth.