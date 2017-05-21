DTM »

DTM Lausitzring: Wickens grabs race two pole in ultra-close qualifying

21 May 2017
Robert Wickens has narrowly kept Mercedes on top at the Lausitzring after snatching pole ahead of Tom Blomqvist by 0.024s.
Robert Wickens has claimed pole position for the second DTM race following a thrilling qualifying at the Lausitzring.

Just 0.161s covered the top-nine order as Wickens powered his HWA prepared to pole by 0.024s ahead of Team RBM's Tom Blomqvist in second.

Despite BMW struggling to match the lead Mercedes and Audi contingent throughout the weekend so far, Maxime Martin led the times following the first set of runs.

However, the Belgian driver was unable to improve on his previous effort, paving the way for Wickens to set seize the initiative after setting a 1 minute 16.299s lap.

Martin eventually fell to fifth by the end of the session as Blomqvist, Jamie Green and Gary Paffett all moved past the RBM BMW in second, third and fourth.

Fresh off the back from his maiden podium in yesterday's race, Rene Rast will start race two from sixth ahead of fellow Audi stablemates Nico Muller and Ekstrom.

Augusto Farfus and Marco Wittmann capped off a more promising to Sunday for BMW after rounding out the top-ten - both under 0.3s of the pole time.

Elsewhere, championship leader Lucas Auer endured a change of fortunes and will start the second race from a lowly 15th.

