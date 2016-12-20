F1 Driver of the Year: 5th

5th – Kimi Raikkonen
Average poll score out of ten:7.1
Team:
Scuderia Ferrari
Car:
SF16-T
Wins:
0
Podiums:
4
Poles:
0
Fastest Laps:
1
Best Finish
2nd
Championship points:
186
Championship position:
6th out of 24
Comprehensively overshadowed by Sebastian Vettel in 2015, Kimi Raikkonen's reputation bounced back on a more competitive turn in 2016, even if it wasn't the return to race winning ways that he ultimately and dearly craved.
Evaluating Raikkonen's season is as much to do with comparing it with his fortunes in 2014 and 2015 as it is to his rivals, the Finn adding four podiums to his tally and rarely slipping beyond the top six fight even if he never really looked capable of getting on top of it either.
Regardless, Raikkonen's deft ability behind the wheel was more evident in 2016 than it had been in the previous two seasons of its second Ferrari stint and he looked more than a match to Vettel having been trounced by his team-mate in 2015.
Indeed, though the SF16-T wasn't quite as competitive as its predecessor, Raikkonen appeared far more comfortable with its edgy handling and delivered better performances as a result, particularly over a single lap as he out-qualified Vettel 11-10.
Notably, however, Raikkonen's best results – 2nd in Bahrain and Spain – came on the back of compromised races for his main rivals, the latter in particular viewed as a missed opportunity as Max Verstappen, who'd eventually beat him to fifth overall having been 30 points ahead at one stage, surged to an unlikely win instead.
While some raised eyebrows at Ferrari's decision to extend his contract early in the year, Raikkonen at least offered better value for the Scuderia in 2016.
Kimi Raikkonen in the Crash.net F1 Driver of the Year poll
Top 10 F1 Driver of the Year 2015:
12th
Top 10 F1 Driver of the Year 2014:
15th
Top 10 F1 Driver of the Year 2013:
1st
Top 10 F1 Driver of the Year 2012:
2nd
Top 10 F1 Driver of the Year 2011:
N/A
Top 10 F1 Driver of the Year 2010:
N/A
About the vote:
Rather than repeat the Drivers' World Championship standings, the F1 Driver of the Year poll asks viewers to take into account factors such as machinery, performance relative to a team-mate, driving style, experience, progress and personality just as much as race results.
