Jost Capito is set to leave his role as chief executive officer at McLaren Racing just months after he joined the F1 team from Volkswagen.The 58 year-old was announced as joining McLaren in January 2016 after being recruited by Ron Dennis, though he didn't begin in his CEO role until September.However, with Dennis forced from his position as Chairman of McLaren in November and placed on gardening leave, Capito's position was also considered to be under threat.Though McLaren declined to comment on the speculation when asked by, theis stating that Capito will follow Dennis out of team after just a handful of months as part of a shake-up which has begun with Zak Brown arriving as new executive director.Capito joined McLaren from Volkswagen having helmed it to four consecutive World Rally Championship titles, though the German manufacturer has now quit the series as an indirect consequence of the 'Diesel-gate' scandal that has damaged the company's reputation.Capito's exit would, however, re-strengthen Eric Boullier's position as McLaren F1 racing director, with the Frenchman – who joined in 2014 – set to report to Brown and also chief operating officer Jonathan Neale.Dennis remains in charge of McLaren until his gardening leave concludes at the end of January 2017, with Brown taking over from that point. The American has already met with McLaren staff and also media during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.