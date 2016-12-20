F1 »

Ferrari sets launch date for 2017 F1 car

20 December 2016
Ferrari has confirmed the launch date for next year's F1 car will be the 24th February 2017.
Ferrari sets launch date for 2017 F1 car
Ferrari sets launch date for 2017 F1 car
Ferrari has confirmed the launch date for next year's F1 car will be the 24th February 2017.

The Italian manufacturer becomes the first F1 team to reveal its presentation date for its new car which will be launched three days before the first pre-season test at Circuit de Catalunya.

Ferrari says it will run the new car at its Fiorano test track for two filming days before heading to pre-season testing.

Mattia Binotto, Ferrari's chief technical officer, says the team must not only improve on last year's efforts ahead of the regulations revamp but also produce a car which can adapt to updates more efficiently. Binotto took over from James Allison as Ferrari's head of technical department midway through 2016.

QUIZ: Which F1 team should you drive for?

“There are so many changes to the rules relating to aerodynamics. We will see cars that are much quicker through the corners, under acceleration and in braking,” Binotto said. “There is nothing to say that we here in Maranello cannot build such a car, it's just a matter of time.

“What we lacked on occasions this year was the ability to react quickly. We must be able to introduce new solutions before the others do.”

Ferrari is yet to reveal the official name of its 2017 challenger.

In 2016 Ferrari lost out to Red Bull as Mercedes closest rivals by slipping to third in the F1 world constructors' championship and failed to win a race.



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst

by Haydn Cobb

Tagged as: Ferrari , Sebastian Vettel , Formula 1 , Kimi Raikkonen , Catalunya
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Ferrari logo. 01.03.2016.
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
M-Sport reveals its Ford Fiesta RS WRC challenger
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Daniel Ricciardo tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Pirelli 2017 tyre test [Credit: Pirelli]
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2016 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 