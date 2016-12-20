Ferrari sets launch date for 2017 F1 car

Ferrari has confirmed the launch date for next year's F1 car will be the 24th February 2017.The Italian manufacturer becomes the first F1 team to reveal its presentation date for its new car which will be launched three days before the first pre-season test at Circuit de Catalunya.Ferrari says it will run the new car at its Fiorano test track for two filming days before heading to pre-season testing.Mattia Binotto, Ferrari's chief technical officer, says the team must not only improve on last year's efforts ahead of the regulations revamp but also produce a car which can adapt to updates more efficiently. Binotto took over from James Allison as Ferrari's head of technical department midway through 2016.“There are so many changes to the rules relating to aerodynamics. We will see cars that are much quicker through the corners, under acceleration and in braking,” Binotto said. “There is nothing to say that we here in Maranello cannot build such a car, it's just a matter of time.“What we lacked on occasions this year was the ability to react quickly. We must be able to introduce new solutions before the others do.”Ferrari is yet to reveal the official name of its 2017 challenger.In 2016 Ferrari lost out to Red Bull as Mercedes closest rivals by slipping to third in the F1 world constructors' championship and failed to win a race.