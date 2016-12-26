F1 Driver of the Year 2016 – Full results

F1 »

26 December 2016
Max Verstappen may have topped the tree in 2016 but find out here how the complete F1 2016 grid shuffled out in the 'Driver of the Year' poll
Sweeping up all awards before him, Max Verstappen claimed yet another honour by coming top of the Crash.net F1 Driver of the Year 2016 poll as recognition for his stunning driving, record-breaking maiden race win in Spain and providing an intriguing shake-up to the established order.

It also trumps his result from 2015 when he finished runner-up in the same pole to Sebastian Vettel, who has slipped considerably down the ladder, while it is a Red Bull 1-2 with Daniel Ricciardo narrowly missing out to his team-mate.

For sealing his maiden F1 world title Nico Rosberg completed the 'rostrum' ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton while Kimi Raikkonen leaps up the order to round out the top five.

The biggest faller over the past 12 months is Daniil Kvyat who tumbles from a respectable sixth to 20th to round out a thoroughly frustrating campaign for the Russian.

Now you've seen the top ten, it is time to reveal the complete order of the F1 drivers in the vote alongside last year's poll ratings to see who flew and who stalled in 2016.

Crash.net's 2016 F1 Driver of the Year – full results:
Last year's position and rating in italic

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 8.584 (2nd – 8.120)
2. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing 8.077 (8th – 6.253)
3. Nico Rosberg Mercedes AMG Petronas 8.027 (4th – 6.801)
4. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes AMG Petronas 7.754 (3rd – 7.423)
5. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 7.108 (12th – 4.888)
6. Fernando Alonso McLaren 6.810 (16th – 4.226)
7. Sergio Perez Sahara Force India 6.589 (5th – 6.570)
8. Carlos Sainz Scuderia Toro Rosso 6.443 (7th – 6.257)
9. Nico Hulkenberg Sahara Force India 6.400 (11th – 5.716)
10. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 6.191 (1st – 8.418)

11. Valtteri Bottas Williams Martini Racing 5.427 (9th – 6.184)
12. Romain Grosjean Haas 5.308 (10th – 6.127)
13. Jenson Button McLaren 5.173 (13th – 4.805)
14. Pascal Wehrlein Manor 5.076 (NEW)
15. Felipe Massa Williams Martini Racing 4.833 (14th – 4.767)
16. Esteban Ocon Manor 4.556 (NEW)
17. Kevin Magnussen Renault 4.345 (N/A)
18. Marcus Ericsson Sauber 4.133 (18th – 3.452)
19. Jolyon Palmer Renault 3.987 (NEW)
20. Daniil Kvyat Scuderia Toro Rosso 3.965 (6th – 6.411)
21. Felipe Nasr Sauber 3.933 (15th – 4.441)
22. Esteban Gutierrez Haas 3.336 (N/A)

Average rating across the grid
2016: 5.729
2015: 5.610
2014: 5.365
by Haydn Cobb

