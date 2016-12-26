F1 Driver of the Year 2016 – Full results

Sweeping up all awards before him, Max Verstappen claimed yet another honour by coming top of the Crash.net
F1 Driver of the Year 2016 poll as recognition for his stunning driving, record-breaking maiden race win in Spain and providing an intriguing shake-up to the established order.
It also trumps his result from 2015 when he finished runner-up in the same pole to Sebastian Vettel, who has slipped considerably down the ladder, while it is a Red Bull 1-2 with Daniel Ricciardo narrowly missing out to his team-mate.
For sealing his maiden F1 world title Nico Rosberg completed the 'rostrum' ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton while Kimi Raikkonen leaps up the order to round out the top five.
The biggest faller over the past 12 months is Daniil Kvyat who tumbles from a respectable sixth to 20th to round out a thoroughly frustrating campaign for the Russian.
Now you've seen the top ten, it is time to reveal the complete order of the F1 drivers in the vote alongside last year's poll ratings to see who flew and who stalled in 2016.
Crash.net's 2016 F1 Driver of the Year – full results:
Last year's position and rating in italic
1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing 8.584 (2nd – 8.120)
2. Daniel Ricciardo
Red Bull Racing 8.077 (8th – 6.253)
3. Nico Rosberg
Mercedes AMG Petronas 8.027 (4th – 6.801)
4. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes AMG Petronas 7.754 (3rd – 7.423)
5. Kimi Raikkonen
Ferrari 7.108 (12th – 4.888)
6. Fernando Alonso
McLaren 6.810 (16th – 4.226)
7. Sergio Perez
Sahara Force India 6.589 (5th – 6.570)
8. Carlos Sainz
Scuderia Toro Rosso 6.443 (7th – 6.257)
9. Nico Hulkenberg
Sahara Force India 6.400 (11th – 5.716)
10. Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari 6.191 (1st – 8.418)
11. Valtteri Bottas
Williams Martini Racing 5.427 (9th – 6.184)
12. Romain Grosjean
Haas 5.308 (10th – 6.127)
13. Jenson Button
McLaren 5.173 (13th – 4.805)
14. Pascal Wehrlein
Manor 5.076 (NEW)
15. Felipe Massa
Williams Martini Racing 4.833 (14th – 4.767)
16. Esteban Ocon Manor 4.556 (NEW)
17. Kevin Magnussen Renault 4.345 (N/A)
18. Marcus Ericsson Sauber 4.133 (18th – 3.452)
19. Jolyon Palmer Renault 3.987 (NEW)
20. Daniil Kvyat Scuderia Toro Rosso 3.965 (6th – 6.411)
21. Felipe Nasr Sauber 3.933 (15th – 4.441)
22. Esteban Gutierrez Haas 3.336 (N/A)
Average rating across the grid
2016: 5.729
2015: 5.610
2014: 5.365