Pirelli announces Australian GP and Chinese GP tyres

The 2016 F1 season has just come to an end but preparations for 2017 are well underway after Pirelli announced its tyre options for the Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese Grand Prix.
With Pirelli needing to finalise the compound selections 15 weeks in advance of the overseas races, teams have already been informed of their compounds for the opening rounds of the 2017 F1 season.
However, with Pirelli still developing the new wider tyre constructions that will debut next season as part of the overhaul in technical regulations, it will choose the compound allocations for the opening five races.
The tyres will be evenly distributed between drivers before teams go back to choosing their compounds for the remaining 15 races.
In Melbourne, Pirelli will make its yellow soft, red supersoft and purple ultrasoft tyres available, before using the white medium, yellow soft and red supersoft.
The Australian Grand Prix will get underway on March 24-26 with round two in China running on April 7-9.