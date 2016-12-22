F1 »

Pirelli announces Australian GP and Chinese GP tyres

22 December 2016
Pirelli looks ahead to 2017 by revealing the first tyre compounds choices for the Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese Grand Prix.
Pirelli announces Australian GP and Chinese GP tyres
Pirelli announces Australian GP and Chinese GP tyres
The 2016 F1 season has just come to an end but preparations for 2017 are well underway after Pirelli announced its tyre options for the Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese Grand Prix.

With Pirelli needing to finalise the compound selections 15 weeks in advance of the overseas races, teams have already been informed of their compounds for the opening rounds of the 2017 F1 season.

However, with Pirelli still developing the new wider tyre constructions that will debut next season as part of the overhaul in technical regulations, it will choose the compound allocations for the opening five races.

The tyres will be evenly distributed between drivers before teams go back to choosing their compounds for the remaining 15 races.

In Melbourne, Pirelli will make its yellow soft, red supersoft and purple ultrasoft tyres available, before using the white medium, yellow soft and red supersoft.

The Australian Grand Prix will get underway on March 24-26 with round two in China running on April 7-9.

Tagged as: Pirelli , Australian Grand Prix , Chinese Grand Prix
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Daniel Ricciardo tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Pirelli 2017 tyre test [Credit: Pirelli]
27.11.2016 - Paul Hembery, Pirelli Motorspor Director
27.11.2016 - Paul Hembery, Pirelli Motorspor Director
26.11.2016 - Qualifying, Pirelli Tyres and OZ Wheels
25.11.2016 - Stephen Fitzpatrick Free Practice 2, Press conference,
25.11.2016 - Free Practice 1, Mario Isola (ITA), Sporting Director Pirelli and Maurizio Arrivabene (ITA) Ferrari Team Principal
24.11.2016 - Presentation Pirelli Tyres 2017
24.11.2016 - Presentation Pirelli Tyres 2017, Paul Hembery, Pirelli Motorspor Director
24.11.2016 - Presentation Pirelli Tyres 2017
24.11.2016 - Presentation Pirelli Tyres 2017, Paul Hembery, Pirelli Motorspor Director
24.11.2016 - Presentation Pirelli Tyres 2017
24.11.2016 - Presentation Pirelli Tyres 2017, Paul Hembery, Pirelli Motorspor Director
24.11.2016 - Presentation Pirelli Tyres 2017, Paul Hembery, Pirelli Motorspor Director and Mario Isola (ITA), Sporting Director Pirelli

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2016 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 