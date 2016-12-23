F1 »

F1 Driver of the Year: 2nd

23 December 2016
Getting closer to the top spot now... who did you vote second in your 2016 F1 Driver of the Year votes?
F1 Driver of the Year: 2nd
F1 Driver of the Year: 2nd
2nd – Daniel Ricciardo
Average poll score out of ten: 8.0
Team: Red Bull Racing
Car: RB12
Wins: 1
Podiums: 8
Poles: 1
Fastest Laps: 4
Best Finish 1st
Championship points: 256
Championship position: 3rd out of 24

If 2014 was the breakthrough season and 2015 was the sobering one, then 2016 saw Daniel Ricciardo firmly establish himself as a potential champion-in-waiting.

After a troubling – but educational - 2015 season with an uncompetitive car, Ricciardo was similarly modest about his 2016 chances but a solid start to the year would see him in range of Ferrari just as Max Verstappen came on board.

While Verstappen's win straight away could have had the effect of unsettling him, Ricciardo struck back in fine fashion in Monaco. Though it wasn't the win he ultimately deserved and had worked for, on the occasion Red Bull had the strongest car he proved he was champion material in the way he was always in control.

From here Ricciardo's form only dipped on the back of unfavourable circuits and set-up niggles, his seven podiums from the final 11 races far exceeding even his own expectations and earning him a return to the overall top three as 'best of the rest'.

Indeed, while Ricciardo wasn't always as quick as Max Verstappen, he clearly relished the new competition from across the garage and arguably benefitted from it, achieving consistently strong results that largely had the measure of Ferrari and occasionally served to put Mercedes under some genuine pressure.

A return to winning ways in Malaysia may have been fortuitous, but still richly deserved – and hugely popular - not least for offering a teaser of his racing mettle in a thrilling exchange with Verstappen.

As one half of that exciting driver line-up, Ricciardo has a challenge to stamp his mark in Red Bull but came away from 2016 looking ever more a driver that can be champion in the right car… and many feel 2017 could potentially be it.

Daniel Ricciardo in the Crash.net F1 Driver of the Year poll
Top 10 F1 Driver of the Year 2015: 8th
Top 10 F1 Driver of the Year 2014: 1st
Top 10 F1 Driver of the Year 2013: 10th
Top 10 F1 Driver of the Year 2012: 16th
Top 10 F1 Driver of the Year 2011: 19th
Top 10 F1 Driver of the Year 2010: N/A



Do you agree with the poll results? Have your say in the comments section below...

About the vote:
Rather than repeat the Drivers' World Championship standings, the F1 Driver of the Year poll asks viewers to take into account factors such as machinery, performance relative to a team-mate, driving style, experience, progress and personality just as much as race results.

Over 70,000 votes were cast for the 2016 Crash.net F1 Driver of the Year poll, where viewers awarded each of this year's full-time participants.

Tagged as: Ferrari , Mercedes , Red Bull Racing , Nico Rosberg , Monaco , Daniel Ricciardo , Max Verstappen
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
27.11.2016 - Race,Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H leads Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB12
27.11.2016 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB12 leads Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H
27.11.2016 - Race, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB12
12.11.2016 - Free Practice 3, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) Red Bull Racing RB12
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Daniel Ricciardo tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Pirelli 2017 tyre test [Credit: Pirelli]
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Join the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.


JJ9871011

December 24, 2016 4:36 AM

Really glad to see DR come back on song this year. Monaco is really a blow for him but I am happy to see he turned it around and put in great performances as the year went on. For sure a WDC in waiting, I hope Newey does his magic and make DR on top for 2017.


Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2016 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 