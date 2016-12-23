Ferrari adds Fittipaldi grandson to Driver Academy

Ferrari has bolstered its Driver Academy junior line up for the 2017 season with the signing of Enzo Fittipaldi and Marcus Armstrong as it looks to build on a strong 2016 campaign.
The FDA saw a title win for Charles Leclerc in the GP3 Series, while counterpart Antonio Fuoco ended the year third overall. The pair will team up next season in the GP2 Series with defending champions Prema Racing.
For 2017, 15 year-old Fittipaldi – grandson of F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi – joins the academy after a successful evaluation test at the Fiorano circuit in November. Joining him in the revised line-up will be 16 year-old Kiwi Armstrong who joins from Tony Kart.