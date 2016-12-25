F1 »

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

25 December 2016
All the staff at Crash.net would like to take this opportunity to wish our visitors a very Merry Christmas - and every success for 2017.
Merry Christmas

Vrolijk Kerstfeest

Frohe Weihnachten

Feliz Natal

Buon Natale

Feliz Navidad

God Jul

Hyvaa Joulua

Joyeux Noel

Nadolig Llawen

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
Roscoe and Coco [credit: @LewisHamilton on Twitter]
Maurizio Arrivabene and Sergio Marchionne at Ferrari`s annual Christmas media briefing
Maurizio Arrivabene and Sergio Marchionne at Ferrari`s annual Christmas media briefing
Sergio Marchionne at Ferrari`s annual Christmas media briefing
Maurizio Arrivabene at Ferrari`s annual Christmas media briefing
Maurizio Arrivabene and Sergio Marchionne face the press at Ferrari`s annual Christmas media briefing
Ferrari`s annual Christmas lunch [Pic credit: Ferrari]
Ferrari`s annual Christmas lunch [Pic credit: Ferrari]
Luca di Montezemolo addresses the audience at Ferrari`s Christmas celebration [pic credit: Ferrari]
Fernando Alonso at Ferrari`s Christmas celebration [pic credit: Ferrari]
Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa and co. Ferrari`s annual Christmas lunch [Pic credit: Ferrari]
Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa. Ferrari`s annual Christmas lunch [Pic credit: Ferrari]
Luca di Montezemolo with Fernando Alonso and Felipe Massa. Ferrari`s annual Christmas lunch [Pic credit: Ferrari]
Red Bull Racing`s Christmas Vacation designed by Russell Ford Movies
Christmas message from Sauber
Christmas message from Virgin
Christmas message from Team Lotus
Luca di Montezemolo and drivers Fernando Alonso, Felipe Massa, Giancarlo Fisichella, Jules Bianchi, Marc Gené and Luca Badoer dressed up as Father Christmas for Ferrari`s annual celebration

