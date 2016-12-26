Max Verstappen thanks <i>Crash.net</i> readers for accolade

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has expressed his gratitude towardsreaders for voting him as their F1 Driver of the Year in our end of season poll.We asked you to rate the drivers out of ten for their 2016 accomplishments and it was Verstappen that emerged as the clear winner from tens of thousands of votes with superb average rank of 8.6 out of 10… the highest result we have received since 2012.Better still, your praise has not gone unnoticed, with Verstappen offering his personal thanks to those that took the trouble to vote.“I'm very honoured to be voted driver of the year by Crash.net readers,” he said. “It has been a great season which I have enjoyed a lot and I'm pleased the fans have enjoyed it also. Thanks again for voting for me, enjoy the holidays and lets look forward to an even better 2017.”His second season in F1, Verstappen began the year with Toro Rosso before being promoted to the Red Bull Racing team from the fifth round onwards.Winning on his debut with the team in the Spanish Grand Prix, Verstappen went on to notch up seven podiums en route to fifth overall, while his run to third in the wet in Brazil was described as one of the finest racing performances of modern times.to view the full results!