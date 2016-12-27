Rossi and Ogier get Mercedes test invites

Toto Wolff has invited MotoGP superstar Valentino Rossi and four-time World Rally champion Sebastien Ogier to test for Mercedes.The Brackley team did a similar promotional stunt earlier this year with three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo, with the outing organised by mutual sponsor, Monster. Lorenzo, who lauded the test as a 'dream come true', got behind the wheel of a 2014-spec car at Silverstone.“I am aware that F1 is also a show and I'd really like to test the ability of Rossi and Ogier at the wheel of our cars,” the Mercedes boss confirmed in an interview with. “Yes, my idea is to be able to organise a day with them."Rossi did a number of tests with Ferrari between 2004 and 2006 – when a switch to F1 was mooted, while Ogier has yet to sample an F1 car, but has previously toldhe would like to do so.“I think it is the dream of everyone [to drive an F1 car],” said the Frenchman back in 2013. “It is the highest performing car you can find. Definitely I hope I will get the chance to try it and discover this sensation.”