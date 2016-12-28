F1 »

Toro Rosso to rebrand engine in 2017?

28 December 2016
Toro Rosso poised to rebrand Renault engines in 2017 in a similar way to Red Bull
Scuderia Toro Rosso is in discussions with an unnamed sponsor to re-brand its Renault engines next season.

The deal will be similar to that employed by sister team Red Bull Racing, which runs its engines under the TAG-Heuer name, a consequence of the public spat with Renault in 2015.

“We have the opportunity of finding a title sponsor to rebrand our 2017 engine, as Red Bull did last year with TAG-Heuer,” team principal Franz Tost told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We are in talks and are in discussions with a sponsor.”

Toro Rosso switches back to Renault power units in 2017 after a single season using year-old Ferrari engines.

Meanwhile, Tost added that Toro Rosso's 2017 car will make its debut shortly before the first pre-season test with an outing planned as part of a filming day.

“We have done the crash tests and will do a filming day with the new car before the first winter test,” he confirmed.





