'Schumacher's legacy still felt in F1 today' - Brawn

Ex-Mercedes boss Ross Brawn says Michael Schumacher's legacy continues to be felt in Formula One.Schumacher, who suffered serious head injuries in a skiing accident three years ago today, is statistically the best-ever driver in F1, with the German having claimed 91 wins and seven Drivers' titles.Speaking in an interview with- broadcast on the anniversary of that accident – Brawn added that it was Schumacher's work that helped pave the way for Mercedes to dominate the sport with the German coming out of retirement and competing with the team from 2010-2012.“Michael, for sure, contributed to the organisation and structure that has gone on to achieve success at Mercedes,” said Brawn, who worked with Schumacher at Mercedes as well as at Ferrari and Benetton. “He helped create the success we had at Ferrari and he continued that approach at Mercedes.”“With his knowledge and maturity, sitting with a group of aerodynamicists or vehicle dynamists or tyre people and explaining what was needed was invaluable. He was instrumental in creating the systems that contribute to the success that Mercedes has today,” Brawn added.Meanwhile, Brawn noted the way that Schumacher's family have coped since his accident is remarkable.“With Michael's accident, it's not only Michael that's suffered, it's the family too,” Brawn stressed.“For the family to be achieving what they've achieved, not only with Mick [who will graduate to the European F3 Championship in 2017] but with Gina-Maria and her horses, is a testament to the strength of the family and to Corinna [his wife].”Brawn's comments come just weeks after Schumacher's family launched itsto “spread the positive energy that supporters of Michael have expressed to him over the years” and to “unite everybody inspired by him to believe they should keep fighting and never give up”.