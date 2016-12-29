F1 »

PICTORIAL REVIEW: F1 2016 season - Pt.1

29 December 2016
A selection of memorable moments captured on camera during the 2016 F1 season - 'Tweet', 'Like', 'G+' etc to share with your friends!
A look back in pictures at the first half of the 2016 F1 season, which saw Nico Rosberg dominate early on before Lewis Hamilton bounced back to head into the summer break with a 19 point lead in the F1 standings.

Enjoy...

Australian GP: Nico Rosberg marches to victory as Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel see its victory hopes scuppered by a strategic blunder and Lewis Hamilton makes a poor start
Australian GP: Fernando Alonso survives terrifying crash after clipping the back of Esteban Gutierrez's Haas in Turn 3
Bahrain GP: Nico Rosberg cruises to a second straight win ahead of Kimi Raikkonen; Lewis Hamilton has to settle for third after turn one clash; Sebastian Vettel fails to start
Chinese GP: Nico Rosberg multiplies his lead in the standings to 36 points after strolling to a third consecutive win, while Lewis Hamilton has to settle for seventh, starting from the back after an engine failure
Russian GP: Nico Rosberg eases to a fourth consecutive victory from four races, as Lewis Hamilton recovers to second; Sebastian Vettel and Daniil Kvyat in controversial clash
Spanish GP: Max Verstappen takes an astonishing victory on his Red Bull Racing debut, while Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg eliminate one another by colliding on the opening lap
Monaco GP: Lewis Hamilton returns to winning ways after a pit-stop blunder by Red Bull Racing costs Daniel Ricciardo a likely victory for the second event in a row
Canadian GP: Lewis Hamilton claims back-to-back wins to slash Nico Rosberg's advantage in the drivers' championship to nine points
European GP: Nico Rosberg rebuilds his championship lead to 24 points after cruising to a lights-to-flag win in the first F1 event to be held in Baku, while Lewis Hamilton can only manage fifth after deployment issues
Austrian GP: Lewis Hamilton wins after an attempt to pass Nico Rosberg on the final lap of the race ends with contact that drops the championship leader to fourth
British GP: Lewis Hamilton claims his fourth win in five races at a rain-hit Silverstone; Nico Rosberg is second on road but is penalised post-race for breach of the team radio communication rules, dropping him to third
Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton moves into the lead of the F1 standings for the first time in 2016 with a comfortable victory over Nico Rosberg
German GP: Lewis Hamilton stretches his F1 lead to 19 points with a dominant win, as Nico Rosberg is penalised down to fourth



Part 2 of our pictorial review of the F1 2016 season goes live tomorrow





Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


by Rob Wilkins

Tagged as: Mercedes , Rosberg , pictures , F1 2016
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
15.05.2016- Race 2, Start of the race, Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2016 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 