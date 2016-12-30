F1 »

Be the race steward in F1’s most controversial moments

30 December 2016
2016 threw up several flashpoints for F1's race stewards which got drivers and teams flustered. We want to know by a vote whether some key moments were called right or wrong?
Be the race steward in F1’s most controversial moments
Be the race steward in F1’s most controversial moments



Tagged as: 2016 , stewards
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
20.03.2016 - (L-R) Garry Connelly and Martin Donelly, FIA Stewards
10.11.2016 - Mika Salo (FIN), FIA Steward
25.05.2016 - (L-R) JosÃ© Abed (MEX) Vice-President FIA and Emanuele Pirro (ITA), FIA Steward
02.10.2016 - Race, Crash, Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H and Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2016 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 