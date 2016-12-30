F1 »

PICTORIAL REVIEW: F1 2016 season - Pt.2

30 December 2016
A selection of memorable moments captured on camera during the 2016 F1 season
A look back in pictures at the second half of the 2016 F1 season, which saw Nico Rosberg fight back to be crowned champion.

Belgian GP: Nico Rosberg eases to victory in an incident-packed race as Lewis Hamilton charges to third, despite starting at the back
Italian GP: Nico Rosberg dominants to win again as Lewis Hamilton fluffs start and squanders pole position
Singapore GP: Nico Rosberg resists a determined late charge by Daniel Ricciardo to win by 0.4s and snatch back the F1 title lead; An off-form Lewis Hamilton is only third
Malaysian GP: Lewis Hamilton looks set for a comfortable win until he suffers a rare engine failure in the closing stages
Malaysian GP: Daniel Ricciardo inherits the win leading home a Red Bull 1-2; Nico Rosberg survives a turn one tangle at start to fight back from last to third
Japanese GP: Nico Rosberg takes a significant step towards the title with a dominant fourth win in five races as Lewis Hamilton suffers another poor start…
United States GP: Lewis Hamilton strikes back with a timely lights-to-flag win to take a small chunk out of Nico Rosberg's championship lead
Mexican GP: Lewis Hamilton ups the pressure on Nico Rosberg with another victory as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen's simmering rivalry reached boiling point in a startling late race battle
Brazilian GP: Lewis Hamilton is superior in terrible conditions to win but Nico Rosberg remains on course for title with P2; Max Verstappen stars with a late charge to third
Abu Dhabi GP: Nico Rosberg holds his nerve to finish second behind Lewis Hamilton, who attempts to back his team-mate into a flying Sebastian Vettel in the closing stages, defying team orders to speed up
Abu Dhabi GP: Nico Rosberg celebrates after securing the title


Missed Part 1 of our pictorial review of the 2016 F1 season? To view it CLICK HERE.

You can also look at all the images from every race this year, by clicking on the relevant grand prix on the calendar page - HERE.






