F1 »

Crash.net's Top 15 F1 stories of 2016

31 December 2016
A look back at the F1 stories that caught your attention on Crash.net over the course of 2016...
F1 2016: Most read articles
Crash.net's Top 15 F1 stories of 2016
With the New Year celebrations almost upon us, we thought it was time to look back at the top F1 news stories from the past twelve months here on Crash.net.

The story that got your attention most came during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, when Sebastian Vettel lost his cool in the closing stages of the race and told FIA race director Charlie Whiting to “f**k off” over his team radio. You can check all of our most popular news stories below, with the likes of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg all appearing more than once!...


1. Vettel tells Charlie Whiting to 'f**k off' - 31 October

Sebastian Vettel told FIA race director Charlie Whiting to “f**k off” over his team radio as tensions hit boiling point towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix amidst a bad tempered battle for third with Max Verstappen…

2. Wolff fed-up of analysing Hamilton-Rosberg incidents - 3 July

Toto Wolff has threatened Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg that he will instigate team orders between the two Mercedes drivers if they are unable to race another without incident, despite saying such a scenario makes him 'puke himself'…

3. McLaren hid 2017 car from Button until contract call - 26 October

Jenson Button says McLaren opted not to show him anything of its 2017 car until he signed a new two-year deal which includes taking a sabbatical from F1 next year…

4. Channel 4 reveals live F1 coverage line-up, no Monaco - 18 January

Channel 4 has revealed which ten races it will show live on free-to-air British television in 2016, though it won't include the Australian Grand Prix opener or the Monaco Grand Prix blue riband round…

5. Rosberg handed 10s penalty, drops to third - 10 July

Nico Rosberg has been punished with a 10 second time penalty for a breach of the radio communication rules during the British Grand Prix, dropping him from second to third behind Max Verstappen…

6. Hamilton prepared to skip sessions as engine confidence wavers - 3 October

Lewis Hamilton says he would be prepared to skip practice sessions in the five final races of the 2016 Formula 1 season if it meant protecting his remaining engines following a dramatic exit from the Malaysian Grand Prix…

7. Alonso hits back at Herbert comments… on live TV! - 2 April

Fernando Alonso has 'burned' Johnny Herbert live on Sky Sports F1 after the former F1 race winner suggested it is time for the two-time world champion to retire…

8. Verstappen explains phantom stop and awkward retirement - October 24

Max Verstappen has taken responsibility for his phantom pit-stop during the United States Grand Prix and explained why he parked up his car in an unfortunate position as gearbox gremlins forced only a second mechanical retirement for Red Bull in 2016…

9. Hamilton opens up on heartbreak after Brawn's Mercedes split - 7 November

Lewis Hamilton says he and Mercedes owes huge gratitude to Ross Brawn for his foundation work before the team's era of F1 dominance and also reveals how he shares the celebrations with the former team boss…

10. Hamilton on Schumacher Jr – “He's thinking I can beat them” - 3 August

The fabled Schumacher name made its return to the F1 paddock during the German Grand Prix weekend as Mick – son of seven-time F1 world champion Michael – made an appearance at the Hockenheimring. The 17 year-old was present at his home grand prix and was spotted in both the Ferrari and Mercedes garages, where he was able to meet the likes of Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton…

11. Toro Rosso boss baffled by Sauber engine move - 6 November

Toro Rosso team principal Franz Tost has expressed his surprise at Sauber's decision to run a year-old Ferrari engine in the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship season…

12. Wolff takes aim at new regulations as Mercedes wins third title - 9 October

Despite sealing a third constructors' title for Mercedes, Toto Wolff thinks new regulations are the wrong way to stop its own dominance…

13. Ricciardo on Verstappen: My boy's done it again! - 24 October

Daniel Ricciardo jokes about how Max Verstappen cost him a possible second place in the United States... but is still frustrated by it…

14. Nico Rosberg retires from Formula 1 with immediate effect - 2 December

Nico Rosberg has sensationally announced his retirement from Formula One with immediate effect on the eve of the FIA prize giving ceremony in Geneva…

15. Raikkonen demands action before Verstappen causes 'massive accident' - 29 August

"Maybe he needs an accident before things become clearer to everybody - hopefully not..." - Kimi Raikkonen on Max Verstappen…




Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst



« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
30.10.2016 - Race, Max Verstappen (NED) Red Bull Racing RB12 leads Sebastian Vettel (GER) Scuderia Ferrari SF16-H

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2016 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 