F1 2016 Driver salaries – who earned most?

The annual list of Formula 1 salaries has again been published with Lewis Hamilton ousting Fernando Alonso from the top position.
The information - complied by Business Book GP
and reported by Sportune.fr
back in September - alleges the three-time F1 world champion took home €32 million this season, up €7 million on his previous year's salary, a consequence of the new deal he signed with Mercedes twelve months ago. It does not take into account any external endorsements.
Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel also got a rise in his second season with Ferrari, up from €28m to €30m, the same as Fernando Alonso - his take home at McLaren-Honda actually down by €5m compared to 2015, it is unclear why.
Jenson Button is fourth, estimated to have got €17m in his final year as a race driver for McLaren-Honda – unless he comes back in 2018 of course - with Champion Nico Rosberg a relative bargain with a salary of €16m. The German did have a Mercedes contract for 2017 and 2018, thought to be worth around €20-€25m per year, but will now forgo that following his decision to retire.
Kimi Raikkonen completes the top-eight on €8 million – compared to the €18 million he was said to have earned in 2015 – followed by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo with €5.5 million (+€4m on 2015), and Felipe Massa, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg, all reputedly making €4m, no change compared to last year.
Romain Grosjean took a €1m pay-cut after moving to Haas, while Valtteri Bottas saw his income increase by the same amount – leaving both on €3m.
Max Verstappen took a relatively paltry €500,000, but will surely earn more in 2016 following his early promotion back in May and Red Bull's decision to sign him to a long term contract.
The full breakdown is below...
Drivers:
1. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes €32m
2. Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari €30m
= Fernando Alonso
McLaren-Honda €30m
4. Jenson Button
McLaren-Honda €17m
5. Nico Rosberg
Mercedes €16m
6. Kimi Raikkonen
Ferrari €8m
7. Daniel Ricciardo
Red Bull Racing €5.5m
8. Felipe Massa
Williams €4m
= Nico Hulkenberg
Force India F1 €4m
= Sergio Perez
Force India F1 €4m
11. Romain Grosjean
Haas F1 Team €3m
= Valtteri Bottas
Williams €3m
13. Esteban Gutierrez
Haas F1 Team €750,000
14. Kevin Magnussen
Renault €750,000
15. Daniil Kvyat
Toro Rosso/Red Bull Racing €750,000
16. Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing/Toro Rosso €500,000
= Pascal Wehrlein
Manor €500,000
18. Carlos Sainz
Toro Rosso €350,000
19. Jolyon Palmer
Renault €250,000
20. Felipe Nasr
Sauber €200,000
= Marcus Ericsson
Sauber €200,000
22. Rio Haryanto
Manor €150,000
23. Esteban Ocon
Manor Not listed
What the F1 teams spent on drivers in 2016:
1. Mercedes
€48m
2. McLaren-Honda
€47m
3. Ferrari
€38m
4. Force India
€8m
5. Williams
€7m
6. Red Bull Racing
€6-6.25m
7. Renault
€1m
8. Scuderia Toro Rosso
€750,000-€1m
9. Manor
€650,000
10. Sauber
€400,000
To compare to the 2015 salaries, CLICK HERE
Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst