F1 2016 Driver salaries – who earned most?

The annual list of Formula 1 salaries has again been published with Lewis Hamilton ousting Fernando Alonso from the top position.The information - complied byand reported byback in September - alleges the three-time F1 world champion took home €32 million this season, up €7 million on his previous year's salary, a consequence of the new deal he signed with Mercedes twelve months ago. It does not take into account any external endorsements.Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel also got a rise in his second season with Ferrari, up from €28m to €30m, the same as Fernando Alonso - his take home at McLaren-Honda actually down by €5m compared to 2015, it is unclear why.Jenson Button is fourth, estimated to have got €17m in his final year as a race driver for McLaren-Honda – unless he comes back in 2018 of course - with Champion Nico Rosberg a relative bargain with a salary of €16m. The German did have a Mercedes contract for 2017 and 2018, thought to be worth around €20-€25m per year, but will now forgo that following his decision to retire.Kimi Raikkonen completes the top-eight on €8 million – compared to the €18 million he was said to have earned in 2015 – followed by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo with €5.5 million (+€4m on 2015), and Felipe Massa, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg, all reputedly making €4m, no change compared to last year.Romain Grosjean took a €1m pay-cut after moving to Haas, while Valtteri Bottas saw his income increase by the same amount – leaving both on €3m.Max Verstappen took a relatively paltry €500,000, but will surely earn more in 2016 following his early promotion back in May and Red Bull's decision to sign him to a long term contract.The full breakdown is below...1.Mercedes2.FerrariMcLaren-Honda4.McLaren-Honda5.Mercedes6.Ferrari7.Red Bull Racing8.WilliamsForce India F1Force India F111.Haas F1 TeamWilliams13.Haas F1 Team14.Renault15.Toro Rosso/Red Bull Racing16.Red Bull Racing/Toro RossoManor18.Toro Rosso19.Renault20.SauberSauber22.Manor23.Manor1.€48m2.€47m3.€38m4.€8m5.€7m6.€6-6.25m7.€1m8.€750,000-€1m9.€650,00010.€400,000To compare to the 2015 salaries,