F1 »

F1 2016 Driver salaries – who earned most?

30 December 2016
An up-to-date list of F1 driver salaries reveals just who was paid what in 2016...
F1 2016 Driver salaries – who earned most?
F1 2016 Driver salaries – who earned most?
The annual list of Formula 1 salaries has again been published with Lewis Hamilton ousting Fernando Alonso from the top position.

The information - complied by Business Book GP and reported by Sportune.fr back in September - alleges the three-time F1 world champion took home €32 million this season, up €7 million on his previous year's salary, a consequence of the new deal he signed with Mercedes twelve months ago. It does not take into account any external endorsements.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel also got a rise in his second season with Ferrari, up from €28m to €30m, the same as Fernando Alonso - his take home at McLaren-Honda actually down by €5m compared to 2015, it is unclear why.

Jenson Button is fourth, estimated to have got €17m in his final year as a race driver for McLaren-Honda – unless he comes back in 2018 of course - with Champion Nico Rosberg a relative bargain with a salary of €16m. The German did have a Mercedes contract for 2017 and 2018, thought to be worth around €20-€25m per year, but will now forgo that following his decision to retire.

Kimi Raikkonen completes the top-eight on €8 million – compared to the €18 million he was said to have earned in 2015 – followed by Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo with €5.5 million (+€4m on 2015), and Felipe Massa, Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg, all reputedly making €4m, no change compared to last year.

Romain Grosjean took a €1m pay-cut after moving to Haas, while Valtteri Bottas saw his income increase by the same amount – leaving both on €3m.

Max Verstappen took a relatively paltry €500,000, but will surely earn more in 2016 following his early promotion back in May and Red Bull's decision to sign him to a long term contract.

The full breakdown is below...

Drivers:

1. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes €32m
2. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari €30m
= Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda €30m
4. Jenson Button McLaren-Honda €17m
5. Nico Rosberg Mercedes €16m
6. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari €8m
7. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing €5.5m
8. Felipe Massa Williams €4m
= Nico Hulkenberg Force India F1 €4m
= Sergio Perez Force India F1 €4m
11. Romain Grosjean Haas F1 Team €3m
= Valtteri Bottas Williams €3m
13. Esteban Gutierrez Haas F1 Team €750,000
14. Kevin Magnussen Renault €750,000
15. Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso/Red Bull Racing €750,000
16. Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing/Toro Rosso €500,000
= Pascal Wehrlein Manor €500,000
18. Carlos Sainz Toro Rosso €350,000
19. Jolyon Palmer Renault €250,000
20. Felipe Nasr Sauber €200,000
= Marcus Ericsson Sauber €200,000
22. Rio Haryanto Manor €150,000
23. Esteban Ocon Manor Not listed

What the F1 teams spent on drivers in 2016:

1. Mercedes €48m
2. McLaren-Honda €47m
3. Ferrari €38m
4. Force India €8m
5. Williams €7m
6. Red Bull Racing €6-6.25m
7. Renault €1m
8. Scuderia Toro Rosso €750,000-€1m
9. Manor €650,000
10. Sauber €400,000

To compare to the 2015 salaries, CLICK HERE





Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


by Rob Wilkins

Tagged as: Sebastian Vettel , Fernando Alonso , pay , salaries , Earnings , F1 2016
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
20.03.2016 - Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid
20.03.2016 - Jolyon Palmer (GBR) Renault Sport F1 Team RS16
27.11.2016 - Group photo 2016 F1 drivers.

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2016 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 