Susie Wolff lands MBE in Queen’s New Year Honours

31 December 2016
Former Williams F1 test driver Susie Wolff has been awarded an MBE for her services to women in sport.
Former Williams F1 test driver Susie Wolff has been awarded an MBE for her services to women in sport.

After announcing her retirement from motorsport in November 2015, Wolff has gone on to launch her 'Dare To Be Different' campaign to encourage more women to take more roles in motorsport.

Off the success of the initiative's maiden year Wolff has been recognised for her efforts and named a Member of the British Empire (MBE) on the Queen's New Year Honours list.

Wolff reacted to the news via the Dare To Be Different Twitter page and feels the recognition is much for her as it is for her family and the team who supported the campaign.

“Like any female competitor, I simply aspired to compete on a level playing field and was able to chase that dream thanks to the never-ending support of my family and all those who backed me along the way,” Wolff said. “This is a recognition of their efforts as much as my own.

“Now my focus is on passing that support and belief to the next generation of young women who dare to be different in chasing their dreams.”

In 2014, Wolff became the first women in 22 years to take part in the Formula 1 race weekend at the British Grand Prix in the FP1 session for Williams.

Before spending four years in the Williams fold between 2012-2015, Wolff enjoyed a seven-year career in DTM. After retiring from racing, Wolff combined her 'Dare To Be Different' efforts by working as a TV pundit for Channel 4's F1 coverage.

Wolff is married to Mercedes F1 boss Toto and the couple are expecting their first child in 2017 after Susie announced she was pregnant last October.


by Haydn Cobb

