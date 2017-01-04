Mercedes sets launch date for 2017 F1 car

F1 »

4 January 2017
Mercedes AMG Petronas has revealed the launch date for its 2017 F1 car, the W08, for 23rd February which will be unveiled at Silverstone.
Mercedes AMG Petronas has revealed the launch date for its 2017 F1 car, the W08, for Thursday 23rd February which will be officially unveiled at Silverstone.

Moving away from the usual launch on the first morning of pre-season testing at Circuit de Catalunya, Mercedes is looking to get more of its fans involved in the launch by holding it at Silverstone the week before the opening pre-season test with competition winners invited to the event.

All Mercedes crew are expected to be at the presentation including Lewis Hamilton's unconfirmed team-mate, reported to be Valtteri Bottas, as well as the three-time F1 world champion and team principal Toto Wolff.

The team will also run the W08 for its first-ever track laps during the launch as part of its filming track days.

Mercedes become the second team to confirm its 2017 F1 car launch date after Ferrari who will unveil its unnamed challenger on Friday 24th February – just three days before the first pre-season test.

To get involved in the Mercedes fan launch competition at Silverstone follow this link.



