WATCH Nico Hulkenberg make first Renault F1 appearance

Nico Hulkenberg has made his first appearance as an official Renault F1 driver in a short video posted to social media.
The German will head up the French manufacturer's factory-backed effort for the 2017 F1 season after joining from Sahara Force India, with Hulkenberg being paired with British driver Jolyon Palmer
In the video, posted to Renault Sport F1's Twitter
channel, Hulkenberg delivers a short message in his new Renault attire as preparations begin in earnest for the new F1 season, which gets underway on March 20th for the Australian Grand Prix.
“Hello everybody, I wish you a happy new year, I am very excited to be part of the Renault family from now onwards and I count on your support this season.”
