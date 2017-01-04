F1 »

WATCH Nico Hulkenberg make first Renault F1 appearance

4 January 2017
Nico Hulkenberg makes his first public appearance as an official Renault Sport F1 driver.
Nico Hulkenberg has made his first appearance as an official Renault F1 driver in a short video posted to social media.

The German will head up the French manufacturer's factory-backed effort for the 2017 F1 season after joining from Sahara Force India, with Hulkenberg being paired with British driver Jolyon Palmer

In the video, posted to Renault Sport F1's Twitter channel, Hulkenberg delivers a short message in his new Renault attire as preparations begin in earnest for the new F1 season, which gets underway on March 20th for the Australian Grand Prix.

“Hello everybody, I wish you a happy new year, I am very excited to be part of the Renault family from now onwards and I count on your support this season.”




Though Renault admits one team may want to look away from Twitter this afternoon…






