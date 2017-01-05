F1 »

Rookie Stroll talks ‘pressure’ ahead of F1 bow

5 January 2017
Lance Stroll is unconcerned by his leap from F3 straight into F1, saying he will benefit more from the challenge of 'pressure'.
Rookie Stroll talks ‘pressure’ ahead of F1 bow
Rookie Stroll talks ‘pressure’ ahead of F1 bow
Lance Stroll has played down the significance of his direct switch from the European Formula 3 Championship to Formula 1 with Williams this season, insisting he will benefit more from soaking up the 'pressure' of F1 than spending another season in the junior ranks.

The 18 year-old will become the second youngest driver to start an F1 race when he makes his F1 debut with Williams Martini Racing at the 2017 Australian Grand Prix, the Canadian earning his spot in the team after dominating the European F3 Championship in 2016.

However, though Stroll won 14 of the 30 races last season, the direct move from F3 to F1 is considered a substantial step given he will be entering only his fourth season of car racing when he reaches F1.

Even so, Stroll – who will become the first Canadian since Jacques Villeneuve to race in the series – feels a move into GP2 wouldn't represent the same benefits than for him to be thrown in at the deep end against the best in the world, adding that he is prepared to take on the pressure.

“The reason for not doing GP2 is that F3 is a very high level, and if the opportunity for Formula One arises nothing prepares you for Formula 1 like actually competing in Formula 1. GP2 is a step up and it's that middle step, one that is sometimes good to make, but I don't think anything actually compares to actually competing in Formula One.

“Of course there's pressure, but it's a good pressure. You need that pressure, without it, what are we doing here? There's always that pressure and that's why we love it, to have that adrenaline and that pressure to achieve great things.”

Stroll was originally revealed as Williams' new driver alongside Valtteri Bottas and replacing Felipe Massa, who subsequently retired from F1. However, with Bottas set to be poached by Mercedes to replace Nico Rosberg in its title-winning team, Massa is tipped to make a surprise comeback in F1 2017 with Williams.



Latest Tweets from Crash.net & GPF1rst


Tagged as: Williams , Mercedes , Formula One , Formula 1 , Nico Rosberg , Felipe Massa , Valtteri Bottas , Australian Grand Prix , Lance Stroll
« Take me back to the F1 Homepage

Related Pictures

Click on relevant pic to enlarge
24.11.2016 - Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams
24.11.2016 - Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams
24.11.2016 - Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams
25.11.2016 - Free Practice 1, Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams
Nico Hulkenberg - Renault Sport F1
Nigel Mansell - McLaren-Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
M-Sport reveals its Ford Fiesta RS WRC challenger
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
Who will replace Nico Rosberg at Mercedes?
French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard
Lando Norris, McLaren Autosport BRDC Awards [Credit: Martyn Pass PR]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Daniel Ricciardo tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Kimi Raikkonen tests the 2017 F1 tyres in Abu Dhabi [credit: Pirelli]
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Pirelli 2017 tyre test [Credit: Pirelli]
27.11.2016 - Race, Celebration, 2nd place Nico Rosberg (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid and Champion 2016 and Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W07 Hybrid race winner

Start the conversation - Add your comment

Please login or register before adding your comments.

Although the administrators and moderators of this website will attempt to keep all objectionable comments off these pages, it is impossible for us to review all messages. All messages express the views of the poster, and neither Crash Media Group nor Crash.Net will be held responsible for the content of any message. We do not vouch for or warrant the accuracy, completeness or usefulness of any message, and are not responsible for the contents of any message. If you find a message objectionable, please contact us and inform us of the problem or use the [report] function next to the offending post. Any message that does not conform with the policy of this service can be edited or removed with immediate effect.



Related Stories

SITE MAP

© 1999 - 2017 Crash Media Group

The total or partial reproduction of text, photographs or illustrations is not permitted in any form.

 
 