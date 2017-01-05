F1 »

F1 fans voice support for Singapore GP

5 January 2017
F1 fans have come out in support of keeping the Singapore GP on the race calendar despite speculation the race may drop off the calendar in 2018.
Formula One fans in Singapore have come out in support of keeping the Singapore GP on the race calendar despite ongoing speculation of contract renewal talks stalling with Bernie Ecclestone.

The Marina Bay street circuit first welcomed F1 to Singapore in 2008 and has hosted a race every year but its current contract expires at the end of this season.

According to figures produced by Reuters it costs organisers £85.2 million to run a race every year with 60% of funding being produced by the government.

Despite the event being relatively well attended and capturing a popular TV audience with its European-friendly night race slot, contract renewal negotiations have struggled with F1 supremo Ecclestone for a deal beyond 2017.

The future of the race is something Singapore F1 fans want to pursue with 57% of 1,002 Singaporeans ken to keep the race, while 70% felt it had a positive effect on the city.

YouGov have conducted a wider surey of 9,332 people in the Asia-Pacific region regarding F1 with the area forming a stronger role in the sport. Currently, five of the 20 races on the F1 calendar are hosted in region – Singapore, China, Malaysia, Japan and Australia – while Hong Kong, Bangkok and Sydney have also been touted a potential venues.

The Singapore Grand Prix hosts the 14th round of the 2017 F1 world championship on the 15-17th September.



by Haydn Cobb

